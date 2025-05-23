Can You Buy Fast Food Sauce Guns To Use At Home?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When mealtime comes around, we're usually trying to do two things: eat something delicious (preferably drenched in sauce) and avoid making a mess in the process. The only problem is that those two goals can sometimes feel at odds. It's surprisingly tricky to keep your dressings, dips, and drizzles where they actually belong — and who among us hasn't accidentally torn open a mayo packet, only to end up with half of it on the counter and not nearly enough on the plate? If only there were a way to get a consistent amount of sauce on your food every time, without letting any go to waste. Oh, wait. There is.
If you've never used a sauce gun before, you've probably still benefited from one. They're most commonly found in fast food restaurants, where they're loaded with whatever condiment is needed — ketchup, mustard, barbecue sauce, aioli, sour cream — and used to dispense even, measured amounts every time.
But here's the thing: You can actually buy one (or several) to use at home. They're available online through retailers like Amazon or FIFO Innovations, and some models even let you swap out the valve size, so you can handle everything from thinner dressings to chunkier condiments without a problem. A sauce gun gives you more control and precision, and helps take the mess and guesswork out of the equation.
Sauce guns are versatile and adaptable to your needs
One of the best parts about having a sauce gun at home is how versatile it is — you can use it for all kinds of cuisines and meals. If you're hosting brunch, try filling it with Hollandaise sauce and dispensing it over a tray of eggs Benedict (though we wouldn't be opposed to swapping in cream cheese icing for a batch of irresistible, from-scratch cinnamon buns, either).
For taco night with the family, you could set up a full-on sauce gun station and let everyone add their toppings of choice directly onto their tortillas — think guacamole, crema, salsa verde cruda, or chipotle mayo. You could even use it to dress salads, especially if you tend to accidentally go overboard with vinaigrette or ranch and end up with soggy greens.
And don't forget about dessert. You can fill your sauce gun with frosting to easily decorate cupcakes, or load it with chocolate sauce, home-boiled dulce de leche, or strawberry syrup to top a dessert pizza or your next ice cream sundae. It's simple, it's practical — and yes, it's fun too.