Can You Buy Fast Food Sauce Guns To Use At Home?

When mealtime comes around, we're usually trying to do two things: eat something delicious (preferably drenched in sauce) and avoid making a mess in the process. The only problem is that those two goals can sometimes feel at odds. It's surprisingly tricky to keep your dressings, dips, and drizzles where they actually belong — and who among us hasn't accidentally torn open a mayo packet, only to end up with half of it on the counter and not nearly enough on the plate? If only there were a way to get a consistent amount of sauce on your food every time, without letting any go to waste. Oh, wait. There is.

If you've never used a sauce gun before, you've probably still benefited from one. They're most commonly found in fast food restaurants, where they're loaded with whatever condiment is needed — ketchup, mustard, barbecue sauce, aioli, sour cream — and used to dispense even, measured amounts every time.

But here's the thing: You can actually buy one (or several) to use at home. They're available online through retailers like Amazon or FIFO Innovations, and some models even let you swap out the valve size, so you can handle everything from thinner dressings to chunkier condiments without a problem. A sauce gun gives you more control and precision, and helps take the mess and guesswork out of the equation.