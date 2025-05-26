How Hot Should Your Pan Be When Frying Eggs?

Fried eggs are a simple, versatile dish capable of enhancing breakfast and dinner alike. But they can also come with many pitfalls, so ironing out your cooking technique is important to yield no-stress eggs without fail. One of the enduring questions about the best ways to fry eggs is what temperature the pan should be before you start cooking, so Food Republic spoke to Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and food blogger at Pinch and Swirl to get her expert opinion on the matter.

According to Stevens, the answer depends on the style of fried egg you're aiming for. "For crispy-bottomed eggs with set whites and a runny yolk (like a good sunny-side up), medium to medium-low heat is the sweet spot," she said. "Too hot and the whites bubble up and get lacy in a bad way — undercooked in some spots, tough in others." However, she continued, "If you're cooking over-easy or over-medium, you can go a touch higher with the heat since you'll be flipping the egg anyway."

Not knowing the difference between styles is a common mistake when cooking fried eggs that can lead to disaster. Whether you're ordering at a restaurant or cooking at home, it's important to know the difference between sunny-side up and over-easy, and that's doubly true if you're cooking for others. The last thing you want to do is give someone who hates runny eggs a mouthful of oozing yolk.