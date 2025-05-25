Skip The Condensed Milk: This Canned Ingredient Gives Boxed Cake An Even Better Upgrade

Here's a bit of a culinary brain bender for you: Condensed milk is a key component in dulce de leche, but dulce de leche makes a better upgrade for cakes than sweetened condensed milk. Did you follow that? If not, it's OK, because Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and food blogger at Pinch and Swirl, has extensive knowledge on the matter and shared details with Food Republic.

While sweetened condensed milk makes an excellent canned upgrade for boxed cake mix – helping it taste sweeter, richer, and more homemade — dulce de leche is even mightier at elevating the dessert to new flavor and texture heights. "Dulce de leche adds a deeper, more developed flavor than sweetened condensed milk," Stevens explained. "It has caramel and toffee notes, and a slightly salty edge that makes everything taste more balanced. It also gives boxed cake extra moisture and a denser, more satisfying texture without making it feel heavy."

Bakers aren't typically quick to brag about using a boxed mix to churn out a dessert. However, a can of this Latin American sauce effectively obscures the pre-packaged qualities of a cake mix, hiding the shortcut with its impeccable taste. "It's one of those additions that makes the cake taste like you spent a lot more time on it than you actually did," Stevens detailed.