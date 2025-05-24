How To Pour An Extra Foamy Beer, Czech-Style

Czech beer is known for its rich taste and extensive, foamy head. The foam isn't just for show; it brings out the beer's aroma and flavor, gives it a creamy texture, and helps balance any bitterness presented by the hops. The wonderful flavor of Czech beer's head is one of the reasons why the Czech Republic drinks the most beer of any country in the world.

Creating this perfect head requires both the right technique and equipment. Start with a clean, chilled glass rinsed with cold water. (This keeps the beer at the right temperature.) Hold the glass at a 45-degree angle to the tap. Open the tap partway to let a thick layer of foam form at the bottom of the glass. When the glass is roughly one-third full of foam, open the tap fully to pour the clear beer underneath the foam. Fill the glass until the foam reaches the top. For even foamier styles, just add more foam at the beginning of the pour.

To master this pour, you need to use a LUKR, or side-pull, faucet. This lets you control the flow of beer and how much foam is produced. When the tap handle is slightly opened, it makes a tiny opening with a lot of pressure behind it, pushing out a lot of foam. (The LUKR has a fine mesh that breaks up the bubbles, helping to create a thick, uniform foam.) Open the tap all the way, and the pressure evens out, letting the beer flow. This setup allows bartenders to create different types of pours with different amounts of foam and beer. If you don't have a LUKR faucet, you can use a regular, forward-sealing faucet, but you will not enjoy the same level of control.