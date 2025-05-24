The Canned Ingredient That Takes Boxed Carrot Cake From Bland To Bakery-Level
If you're looking to whip up a carrot cake, but you don't feel like making it from scratch, grabbing a boxed mix is your next best bet. It's not only easy, but there are various ingredients you can add to elevate the mixture, and make your cake seem like it came straight from a bakery. Who doesn't love a little trickery in the kitchen? To learn about the best ways to make boxed carrot cake shine, we spoke to Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and food blogger at Pinch and Swirl. According to the expert, one of the secrets to perfecting carrot cake may just come from a can.
When it comes to taking boxed carrot cake to the next level, Stevens recommends grabbing some canned carrots to add to the batter. "Canned carrots bring softness and subtle sweetness that you won't quite get from fresh shredded carrots," Stevens said. "They blend into the batter and help the cake come out extra moist, with a tender crumb that feels homemade. And it's a bonus that you can keep them in your pantry." For these purposes, we're referring to regular canned carrots (although sweetened canned carrots are very much a thing). If you use the latter, just keep in mind that your cake will be on the sweeter side.
How to add canned carrots to your batter
Now, you likely aren't going to open up a can of carrots and simply dump them into your batter (although, to each their own). For the best outcome, you'll want to puree the carrots to a smooth consistency — a regular blender or immersion blender will work just fine to get the job done. "You want [the carrots] smooth enough to mix in evenly but not totally baby-food soft," Marissa Stevens told Food Republic. "A few soft [chunks] are fine."
Keep in mind that depending on how many carrots you're incorporating, you may want to adjust some of the other ingredients in your recipe. "If you're using a full can, it's a good idea to reduce the added oil or water slightly to avoid an overly wet batter," Stevens recommended. For most boxed cake mixes, though, the expert suggests going with about 1/4 to 1/3 cup of carrot puree.
Once your carrots are blended, your batter is mixed, and your cake is baked, another way to upgrade your boxed carrot cake is to add a layer of something homemade, like crafting the icing from scratch. Stevens' recipe for Cream Cheese Frosting featured on Pinch and Swirl is simple to execute, and makes for the perfect addition to carrot cake. One the other hand, if you are fully committed to pre-mixed ingredients, there are ways to elevate your store-bought icing for a delicious and super convenient dessert.