The Canned Ingredient That Takes Boxed Carrot Cake From Bland To Bakery-Level

If you're looking to whip up a carrot cake, but you don't feel like making it from scratch, grabbing a boxed mix is your next best bet. It's not only easy, but there are various ingredients you can add to elevate the mixture, and make your cake seem like it came straight from a bakery. Who doesn't love a little trickery in the kitchen? To learn about the best ways to make boxed carrot cake shine, we spoke to Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and food blogger at Pinch and Swirl. According to the expert, one of the secrets to perfecting carrot cake may just come from a can.

When it comes to taking boxed carrot cake to the next level, Stevens recommends grabbing some canned carrots to add to the batter. "Canned carrots bring softness and subtle sweetness that you won't quite get from fresh shredded carrots," Stevens said. "They blend into the batter and help the cake come out extra moist, with a tender crumb that feels homemade. And it's a bonus that you can keep them in your pantry." For these purposes, we're referring to regular canned carrots (although sweetened canned carrots are very much a thing). If you use the latter, just keep in mind that your cake will be on the sweeter side.