The Unique Dining Etiquette Of Canada, Revealed

Seasoned world-travelers and aspiring cosmopolitans often express one similar detail when they regale friends and loved ones with tales of their adventures. And it applies even to close neighbors like Canada. Whether considering culture shock from visiting a remote part of the world far from the reaches of WiFi — or indoor plumbing — or delighting in how much other nations have in common, one universal reality is eating. However, this doesn't mean we all go about it the same way. Understanding the subtle differences between what is or isn't acceptable when dining in Canada could mean all the difference in bridging strong bonds that will have you relishing adding another stamp to your passport.

Just as expectations vary when traveling state to state, journeying to the Great White North brings with it unique standards to adhere to, especially when accepting an invite to dinner in the country where a reputation for politeness reigns. Being on one's best behavior isn't a guarantee to skate by without unintentionally causing offense — in Canada that means following certain rules of etiquette from the moment you arrive to beyond the evening's farewells. From holding your fork to holding your gaze, and knowing when to speak up or not, these unique dining etiquette guidelines will set you straight in all 10 provinces.