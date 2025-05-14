The Aldi Decor Item That Will Light Up Your Outdoor Patio (Literally)

When it comes to adorning a space, small touches can make all the difference. Supermarket chain Aldi — renowned for its cheap groceries — is offering a decor item that is (literally) a small touch, but it will brighten up your outdoor space this summer in a cheerful, eye-catching way.

The Belavi Solar Decorative Metal Lanterns are available in green, pink, and blue, each featuring unique cutout designs that cast decorative patterns of light, creating a fun and functional addition to any outdoor area. Measuring just 4.75 inches in diameter and 7.75 inches high, these lanterns may be small, but they offer impactful illumination. Each lantern includes a rechargeable AAA battery that charges fully during the day after approximately six hours of sunlight exposure. These charming little devices then provide outdoor lighting from dusk to dawn. Whether you, your family, or guests are enjoying the outdoors, these versatile lights make attractive centerpieces for patio tables, side tables, and other outdoor furniture. They can also be hung for elevated lighting or strung up by their round handles. As evening falls, they provide the perfect summertime ambience to transform any yard, patio, or outdoor kitchen into a softly lit fairyland.

The pink lanterns feature daisy-shaped cutouts, the green ones have a leaf pattern, and the blue lights display a shell design. In keeping with Aldi's mission to offer budget-friendly items, these decor pieces retail for just $7.99. Before heading to the store or placing an online order, be sure to add them to your list of Aldi household items to snag for cheap.