The Aldi Decor Item That Will Light Up Your Outdoor Patio (Literally)
When it comes to adorning a space, small touches can make all the difference. Supermarket chain Aldi — renowned for its cheap groceries — is offering a decor item that is (literally) a small touch, but it will brighten up your outdoor space this summer in a cheerful, eye-catching way.
The Belavi Solar Decorative Metal Lanterns are available in green, pink, and blue, each featuring unique cutout designs that cast decorative patterns of light, creating a fun and functional addition to any outdoor area. Measuring just 4.75 inches in diameter and 7.75 inches high, these lanterns may be small, but they offer impactful illumination. Each lantern includes a rechargeable AAA battery that charges fully during the day after approximately six hours of sunlight exposure. These charming little devices then provide outdoor lighting from dusk to dawn. Whether you, your family, or guests are enjoying the outdoors, these versatile lights make attractive centerpieces for patio tables, side tables, and other outdoor furniture. They can also be hung for elevated lighting or strung up by their round handles. As evening falls, they provide the perfect summertime ambience to transform any yard, patio, or outdoor kitchen into a softly lit fairyland.
The pink lanterns feature daisy-shaped cutouts, the green ones have a leaf pattern, and the blue lights display a shell design. In keeping with Aldi's mission to offer budget-friendly items, these decor pieces retail for just $7.99. Before heading to the store or placing an online order, be sure to add them to your list of Aldi household items to snag for cheap.
Creating an outdoor escape to enhance your summer
The atmosphere of an outdoor space has a big impact on your overall experience. The size of the area truly doesn't matter — any patio or garden can become a delightful spot with the right touches and a bit of ingenuity, and lighting creates one of the biggest impacts, helping set a relaxing vibe while providing essential illumination without being overbearing (as ordinary porch lights often are).
If the area you're working with is small, a vertical herb garden adds a pleasant touch that fits virtually anywhere, offering fragrant, attractive greenery. Create comfortable seating arrangements that suit your summer plans. If your idea of fun is making margaritas like a pro and relaxing with close friends, a few outdoor chairs set around a fire pit can be ideal. Tuck a couple of solar lanterns nearby for added warmth and glow — they're perfect for placing on low tables or hanging from hooks to create that cozy mood. Strategically chosen accessories like weatherproof pillows and rugs not only add a designer flair, but also help guests settle in for long, comfortable evenings.
For hosting outdoor dinner parties, a well-chosen pergola or draped canopy can bring an elegant touch — and hanging a few solar lights from the frame can instantly elevate the ambience. Be selective when choosing a dining table — picnic setups can be uncomfortable, thanks to their backless benches and awkward access. A proper table with chairs is a far better choice — the more comfortable the setup, the more enjoyable the evening will be for everyone.