Why It Pays To Slow Freeze Your Ice Cubes
When it comes to serving drinks at your dinner party, mastering the perfect cocktail recipe is only half of the success. Ice cubes that look and taste the part also contribute to the allure of a top tier drink. While buying bagged ice cubes may the tempting time-saving hack that you've grown to depend on, you might want to consider another alternative as pre-packaged ice may not be as safe as you think. Speeding up the process of freezing ice seems ideal if you're in a rush but slow freezing is great for preparing ice cubes that you're truly proud of.
Slow freezing is not just for your favorite restaurants and bars, but also something worth doing at home. The benefits of slow freeing your ice at home are pretty impressive. Expect prettier, less cloudy ice cubes due to the lack of air bubbles which are the main culprits of ice that isn't transparent. Cloudy ice can be the result of water in the ice cube trays freezing from the outside first and then working toward the middle, where air bubbles, minerals, or impurities are trapped. Ice that has taken its time to freeze is typically denser which makes it resistant to melting quickly too. The best way to enjoy the work of your mixology efforts is to keep it away from ice that will quickly dilute your hard work.
The best methods to slow freeze your ice cubes
To successfully freeze your ice, there are a few approaches to take. Simply altering your temperature settings in your freezer so that the ice cubes take longer to freeze is one way to approach it. Insulated ice cube trays are another trick to make crystal clear ice. Simply wrap the ice cube trays in bubble wrap, aluminum trays, or inside an insulated box to slow down the freezing process. Another method to consider is investing in a clear ice maker which takes the work out of making clear ice but ensures that you have a method that is consistent to your ice-making needs in various ice shapes and sizes.
There are a few things to remember about storing frozen ice for better results. Firstly, remember to keep ice stored properly in an air-tight freezer-safe container to avoid freezer burn and unwanted freezer taste. It's also worth labeling your container of ice from the date it is made so you're aware of when it's time for a fresh batch. No matter how proud you are of your crystal clear ice, it is best to use them up within a month. Creating a fresh batch ensures that your ice keeps a fresh taste.