Why It Pays To Slow Freeze Your Ice Cubes

When it comes to serving drinks at your dinner party, mastering the perfect cocktail recipe is only half of the success. Ice cubes that look and taste the part also contribute to the allure of a top tier drink. While buying bagged ice cubes may the tempting time-saving hack that you've grown to depend on, you might want to consider another alternative as pre-packaged ice may not be as safe as you think. Speeding up the process of freezing ice seems ideal if you're in a rush but slow freezing is great for preparing ice cubes that you're truly proud of.

Slow freezing is not just for your favorite restaurants and bars, but also something worth doing at home. The benefits of slow freeing your ice at home are pretty impressive. Expect prettier, less cloudy ice cubes due to the lack of air bubbles which are the main culprits of ice that isn't transparent. Cloudy ice can be the result of water in the ice cube trays freezing from the outside first and then working toward the middle, where air bubbles, minerals, or impurities are trapped. Ice that has taken its time to freeze is typically denser which makes it resistant to melting quickly too. The best way to enjoy the work of your mixology efforts is to keep it away from ice that will quickly dilute your hard work.