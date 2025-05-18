The 4-Ingredient Casserole Jackie Kennedy Served In The White House

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In addition to policies and scandals, the public is fascinated with the culinary goings-on within each presidential White House. The favorite foods and drinks of U.S. presidents, such as Ronald Reagan's penchant for eating 720 bags of Jelly Belly jelly beans every month, often make headlines right alongside a commander in chief's executive orders. The food proclivities of First Family members don't go unnoticed, either. First Lady Jackie Kennedy was a noted trend maker in the White House and beyond, and this fame extended to her menus.

One noted dish Jackie O. was known to serve at White House dinners was casserole Marie-Blanche, a simple yet quintessentially French dish featuring just four ingredients. This recipe was present at a 1961 White House dinner at which Mrs. Kennedy's sister and royal brother-in-law, Prince and Princess Stanislaw Radziwill, as well as Prince Sadruddin Aga Khan, were in attendance.

The components of casserole Marie-Blanche are simply egg noodles, cottage cheese, sour cream, and fresh chives, with salt and pepper rounding out the dish as its only seasonings. While the presence of cottage cheese in a featured dish at a White House feast may seem unexpected, the dairy product was actually at its heyday during the JFK administration. Cottage cheese became a fixture of the American diet in the 1950s and went strong well into the '70s. It later became a White House kitchen staple for the Nixon household, and it was part of the bizarre two-ingredient combo Richard Nixon ate for breakfast. American consumption of the product eventually started dropping off, but it was considered a nutritious part of any diet while Jackie Kennedy presided as First Lady of the White House.