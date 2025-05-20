How To Cut Shoestring Fries For The Inexperienced
There's nothing quite like a restaurant-quality batch of french fries: crunchy on the outside with a moist inner layer that makes for the most satisfying side. There are so many different types of french fries, and one of the more iconic amongst them is shoestring style — known for their long, thin appearance, much like a shoelace. But how do you make this unique fry at home? Food Republic spoke to chef Mark Slutzky, the director of culinary at McCain, to find out.
Making homemade shoestring fries at home requires a few steps. According to Slutzky, "The best approach ... is to slice them using a mandoline, leaving the slices a little on the thicker side." This tool allows you to keep the fries at a uniform thickness, so they cook evenly — just be careful, as the blade on a mandoline is notoriously sharp. "Next, take your kitchen knife and cut them lengthwise into thin matchsticks to create shoestring fries," Slutzky advised. The result will feel more like a wet noodle than a french fry, but once cooked, they will crisp up into the texture you know and love.
For even quicker results, you can spring for more professional-grade tools. "If you're serious about making fries," Slutzky added, "you could also consider investing in a French fry cutter, which makes it quick and easy to cut perfect fries every time." This way, you can regularly enjoy restaurant-like shoestring fries without using as many tools for every batch. This gadget will also make it easier to slice your potatoes in bulk, which you can then freeze for later use.
Making the most of shoestring fries
Since shoestring french fries are notably skinner than most other types of french fries, they require a bit more care before frying. Chef Mark Slutzky told Food Republic, "I recommend soaking your fries in ice water before cooking. This helps to remove excess starch and also ensures the potato doesn't oxidize and turn brown." This can additionally help keep the fries from losing their shape. "After soaking, be sure ... your fries are completely dry before cooking, especially if you will be frying them," the expert added. That way, the water doesn't interfere with the oil or add extra moisture that can turn the potatoes mushy. Using the right oil for frying will also help keep your french fries extra crispy yet tender on the inside.
Once you've acquired the right tools and perfected the cutting method, shoestring french fries can be your go-to side with all kinds of meals. Chef Slutzky's slicing and frying technique also works for making this style of fry out of other ingredients. For example, shoestring zucchini fries are a fun option if you're looking to switch up a recipe or add vegetables as a side. Other possibilities include squash, carrots, and even sweet potatoes. No matter what ingredients you're working with, remember to work carefully when handling the sharp edges of a mandoline, and be conscious of keeping your fries even in both length and width — and when the homemade kind simply isn't an option, McCain's 5 Minute Shoestring Fries are the next best thing.