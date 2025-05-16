What Ingredients Are In An IKEA Veggie Hot Dog? It's Not What You'd Expect

If you're typically in need of squashing your hunger in the food court after hunting down deals at IKEA, you may already be familiar with its incredibly inexpensive hot dogs. However, if you're looking for a meat-free meal, you're also in luck — IKEA sells a plant-based version, and it appears to be way more veggie-packed than many leading brands of alternative hot dogs. While others' nutritional facts lists lead off with ingredients like soy protein isolate, pea protein, oil, and wheat gluten, IKEA puts plants front and center, listing kale, red lentils, quinoa, and onions.

Reviews on IKEA's veggie dogs are largely positive, with people praising the flavor, texture, and the fact that the vegetables in them are visible. And you needn't reserve them for post-shopping, either — packages of the plant-based dogs are available for purchase at the store, too, and reviewers also mention that they're easy to prepare. You can serve them up with your favorite condiments, or top them like IKEA does in-store, with pickled cabbage, fried onions, and brown mustard. Or, try some of the Swedish store's other suggestions, including pairing them with kale and mashed butternut squash, or wrapping them in thin bread (we think either naan or roti would be delicious) with avocado and chili flakes. And, of course, there's always the option of crafting a Swedish-style hot dog, too.