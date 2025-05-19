The Jarred Peanut Butter Brand That's Totally Not Worth Its High Price Tag

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Are you a self-proclaimed peanut butter connoisseur? If you could happily eat peanut butter every day – we're talking everything from a batch of peanut butter cookies to a spicy, elevated PB&J – then you probably take shopping for this pantry staple very seriously. Since there are so many different brands to sift through, Food Republic decided to do the heavy lifting and help you break through the noise. During our sticky (pun intended) research of testing and ranking 12 jarred peanut butter brands, our taste testers found that one luxury brand falls flat: Erewhon's 100% organic peanut butter.

While Erewhon is known for being the organic, high-end grocery store frequented by the "who's who" of Hollywood, it didn't deliver where PB is concerned. Not only is it wildly expensive for no reason (one 11 ounce jar will set you back a whopping $12), it simply doesn't taste good. One Redditor who decided to do their own test noted that it has a very dry, almost dusty consistency on the palate, and claimed it simply isn't worth the steep price tag. "The flavor is fine, but it's nothing unique or even better than something for three bucks from Trader Joe's," the user wrote. This aligns with what our taste-testers found, citing that the peanut butter is both dry and mostly flavorless.