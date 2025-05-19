The Jarred Peanut Butter Brand That's Totally Not Worth Its High Price Tag
Are you a self-proclaimed peanut butter connoisseur? If you could happily eat peanut butter every day – we're talking everything from a batch of peanut butter cookies to a spicy, elevated PB&J – then you probably take shopping for this pantry staple very seriously. Since there are so many different brands to sift through, Food Republic decided to do the heavy lifting and help you break through the noise. During our sticky (pun intended) research of testing and ranking 12 jarred peanut butter brands, our taste testers found that one luxury brand falls flat: Erewhon's 100% organic peanut butter.
While Erewhon is known for being the organic, high-end grocery store frequented by the "who's who" of Hollywood, it didn't deliver where PB is concerned. Not only is it wildly expensive for no reason (one 11 ounce jar will set you back a whopping $12), it simply doesn't taste good. One Redditor who decided to do their own test noted that it has a very dry, almost dusty consistency on the palate, and claimed it simply isn't worth the steep price tag. "The flavor is fine, but it's nothing unique or even better than something for three bucks from Trader Joe's," the user wrote. This aligns with what our taste-testers found, citing that the peanut butter is both dry and mostly flavorless.
Choosing the best jarred peanut butter
When shopping for that perfect jar of peanut butter, it's important that it has a few attributes. The best option will have simple, high-quality ingredients along with a deep roasted peanut flavor, a good consistency, and a price tag that won't break the bank — is that really too much to ask for? During Food Republic's research, we not only found which brand to avoid, but we also were able to discover which jar you should most definitely pick up.
The next time you're shopping for PB, you can feel confident picking up a jar of MaraNatha Organic No Stir Creamy Peanut Butter. Its ultra-creamy texture comes from the company's technique of double-grinding its peanuts, ensuring a spreadability unlike any other. Our taste testers found it was the perfect balance of salty, sweet, and creamy, and requires no stirring to achieve the ideal consistency. With 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon, reviews seem to agree. One noted that the spread has a "real peanut taste" and doesn't separate. Another Amazon review said that "...the essence, quality, and texture of this peanut butter is probably the best I've had." Next time you're in the market for a new brand of PB, avoid expensive brands with trendy packaging and opt instead for a tasty classic with high-quality ingredients.