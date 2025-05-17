The Store-Bought Snack Hoda Kotb Adds To Boxed Cake Mix For A Showstopping Dessert

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're an avid watcher of the Today Show, then you know Hoda Kotb as one of the friendly hosts. On her birthday, a member of the team, Anthony Contrino, surprised her with a one-of-a-kind cake that featured a classic store-bought snack. The delicious snack in question and the secret ingredient that will take your boxed cake mix to the next level — Ritz crackers.

Imagine the rich, sweet flavor of the cake, paired with the salty, buttery crunch of the crackers, all topped with a tangy vanilla-essenced cream cheese frosting. Better yet, using a cake mix for the yellow cake makes the process even faster. As for adding in the Ritz, there are a few different ways to incorporate the crackers into the cake. First is to lightly crush one sleeve, then stir them into the wet batter before baking (via Today). This adds salty buttery flavor wherever the cracker bakes into the cake.

Another idea is to use the sleeve of crushed snacks between the cake layers for a segment of crispy, savory delightfulness. Simply sprinkle the crumbs into the middle of the frosted cake before placing the next cake on top, then frosting. Finally, the last way to incorporate the crackers is pressing them into the finished frosted and assembled creation. You can use the entire round cracker on the exterior for a bold look, or crush them, then gently press the crumbs onto the sides for a decorative touch.