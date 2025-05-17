The Store-Bought Snack Hoda Kotb Adds To Boxed Cake Mix For A Showstopping Dessert
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're an avid watcher of the Today Show, then you know Hoda Kotb as one of the friendly hosts. On her birthday, a member of the team, Anthony Contrino, surprised her with a one-of-a-kind cake that featured a classic store-bought snack. The delicious snack in question and the secret ingredient that will take your boxed cake mix to the next level — Ritz crackers.
Imagine the rich, sweet flavor of the cake, paired with the salty, buttery crunch of the crackers, all topped with a tangy vanilla-essenced cream cheese frosting. Better yet, using a cake mix for the yellow cake makes the process even faster. As for adding in the Ritz, there are a few different ways to incorporate the crackers into the cake. First is to lightly crush one sleeve, then stir them into the wet batter before baking (via Today). This adds salty buttery flavor wherever the cracker bakes into the cake.
Another idea is to use the sleeve of crushed snacks between the cake layers for a segment of crispy, savory delightfulness. Simply sprinkle the crumbs into the middle of the frosted cake before placing the next cake on top, then frosting. Finally, the last way to incorporate the crackers is pressing them into the finished frosted and assembled creation. You can use the entire round cracker on the exterior for a bold look, or crush them, then gently press the crumbs onto the sides for a decorative touch.
Tips for making a Ritz cracker cake
If you want to recreate this sweet treat at home, start with yellow cake mix. The batter is richer than white cake mix and matches the hue of the crackers. If you want to take it one step further and really drive home the Ritz's buttery flavor, try substituting the oil for butter.
The recipe calls for a vanilla cream cheese frosting, but if you want to elevate the flavor, try stirring in a teaspoon of this caramel flavor or cake batter flavor for a sweet and salty moment. You can also toss in a handful of mini chocolate chips for lots of crunchy texture and cocoa flavor in every bite.
If preferred, ditch the cream cheese and use a chocolate buttercream to curate a bittersweet, complex note. A fun take is to stir in some peanut butter (about ¼ cup) into your vanilla frosting choice for a salty, nutty complement that is perfect for the vanilla cake and flaky Ritz, emulating the flavors in the most delicious rendition of the popular peanut butter cracker sandwich.