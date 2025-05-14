The Pennsylvania Pizza Shop That Serves Its Slices With Heaps Of Cold Cheese

Look, we all have our quirks when it comes to the foods we prefer. Maybe you're someone who craves a hot peanut butter and jelly quesadilla, or maybe your go-to Subway order is tuna fish, olives, and American cheese. Here at Food Republic, we support these choices and believe there's no such thing as a bad food idea — only ones that haven't yet found their target audience. One unusual idea that does, in fact, appear to have found its target audience comes from a pizza shop called Beto's in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The idea: what if the cheese on pizza were served as a cold topping?

Beto's serves slices with hot crust and sauce, upon which cold, shredded mozzarella cheese is piled, along with whatever other toppings you want — banana peppers, olives, and tomato slices are popular choices. Beto's offers two ordering options: by the cut, which costs $1.92 plus tax per slice (with an additional $0.60 per topping), or by the tray — a 28-cut rectangular pie that costs $57.00 plain or $75.00 with a topping. The website also notes that two slices is generally enough to satisfy one person.

The restaurant, which is open seven days a week and displays the motto "Pizza Like No Other" on its website, has been slingin' its unique brand of sloppy slices since 1953 — so clearly, it's doing something right. And it's worth noting that the cheese does, in fact, begin to melt the longer it sits on the hot slice.