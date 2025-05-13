How To Season A New Wok Without Setting Off The Smoke Alarm

Getting a new wok is an exciting moment in a home cook's life, because it either means you're expanding your culinary tools of the trade, or you've used your old one until it can no longer do its job properly — which shows serious dedication (and mileage) in the kitchen. However, before you toss that new pan on the stove and start throwing meat and veggies in, you've got to season it. The process only takes a few minutes, but you might be a bit gun-shy due to rather smoky experiences in the past. Food Republic spoke to chef Michael Schukar of Toku to get all the best advice for prepping your specialty pan (without stirring up all that dreaded smoke). He said that when you initially season the wok, first give it a wash with soap and water — and make sure it's bone dry.

"Then[,] you heat it up and use an oil with a high smoke point and coat the wok with it," the expert explained. Consider refined avocado oil or safflower oil, as these are some of the best high-heat oils that won't burn as the temperature climbs. You should also consider opening a window and turn the stove's exhaust fan on high for extra ventilation. Next, Schukar advised pouring out the oil and wiping off what's left. For a truly seasoned wok, "repeat two or three times until [the] patina — a natural nonstick surface" forms.