Turns Out, Your Store-Bought Crescent Rolls Are Begging To Be Made Into Lemon Squares

Lemon squares are a classic dessert, combining a sweet, tangy filling with a buttery base. Making them the traditional way, with a homemade shortbread crust, requires time and effort. But what if you could achieve that same delicious flavor profile with a fraction of the work? The secret weapon is something you probably already have in your refrigerator, and that's store-bought crescent roll dough.

You shouldn't feel guilty about using pre-made crescent roll dough as a substitute for a traditional crust, as it significantly speeds up the baking process. There's no need to measure out flour, butter, and sugar — no need to worry about getting the right consistency, and no chilling time required. You simply unroll the dough, press it into your baking pan, and you're ready to go.

The flavor pairing works surprisingly well. The slight sweetness and buttery notes of the crescent rolls provide a nice offset to the tartness of the lemon filling. It's a combination that satisfies that craving for both sweet and sour.

The texture is another advantage. Crescent rolls bake up with a light, flaky quality, creating a pleasant contrast to the smooth, creamy lemon layer. Another benefit that might surprise you is how well the crescent roll crust holds its shape. Compared to some shortbread crusts, which can be prone to crumbling, the crescent roll base tends to be more stable. This makes cutting and serving the lemon squares much easier, allowing for a mess-free helping.