Using Fresh Rice For Fried Rice? Here's How To Dry It Out Properly
Fried rice is an easy, comforting dish and the perfect way to use up leftover rice. But what do you do if the craving strikes but you don't have any rice ready to go? While you normally shouldn't make fried rice with fresh cooked rice, you can if you let it dry out in the refrigerator ahead of frying.
Cook your rice as normal, and if you have options in front of you, the best variety for takeout-worthy fried rice is jasmine. It is medium-long and not too sticky, which will lend itself better to drying out quickly. Rice with shorter grains has a higher chance of clumping together and turning mushy, and it will take considerably longer to dry out and separate. Once your rice is cooked, lay it out flat on a baking tray and pop it in the fridge. Ideally, you want to give the grains at least a couple of hours to set, while taking it out intermittently to break any clumps apart. Avoid patting the rice dry with a paper towel, as there will be too much moisture and the grains will stick to the paper.
Starting your rice in the morning and setting it in the fridge before you head to work will give it the best chance of drying out. Even if you won't be there to break it apart, the main factor is time, and the fridge will continue to remove the moisture even without intervention. Importantly, don't cover the rice while it's in the fridge. The whole point of this method is to expose the grains to as much cold, dry air as possible.
Tips for frying fresh rice
Before you get to actually frying your fresh rice, make sure to take the time to separate clumps as much as you can — your hands are your best tool here! Fried rice is all about getting as many individual grains to lightly toast with as little moisture and starch around them as possible. A good way to minimize starch and help the grains stay apart is by rinsing your uncooked rice a couple of times ahead of cooking. Other ingredients, like eggs, vegetables, and sauces, all bring liquid into play, so it's imperative that the rice is dry enough at the start so it doesn't all turn to mush.
Alternatively, you can heat your cooked rice in the oven for a few minutes before adding it to your frying pan or wok. It's an extra step, but if you're concerned that the fresh rice just won't be dry enough, it's a small detour that will ultimately improve your meal. Plus, there are a number of simple ways to spice up your homemade fried rice, so these flavor boosts will make up for any small texture mishaps.