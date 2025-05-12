Using Fresh Rice For Fried Rice? Here's How To Dry It Out Properly

Fried rice is an easy, comforting dish and the perfect way to use up leftover rice. But what do you do if the craving strikes but you don't have any rice ready to go? While you normally shouldn't make fried rice with fresh cooked rice, you can if you let it dry out in the refrigerator ahead of frying.

Cook your rice as normal, and if you have options in front of you, the best variety for takeout-worthy fried rice is jasmine. It is medium-long and not too sticky, which will lend itself better to drying out quickly. Rice with shorter grains has a higher chance of clumping together and turning mushy, and it will take considerably longer to dry out and separate. Once your rice is cooked, lay it out flat on a baking tray and pop it in the fridge. Ideally, you want to give the grains at least a couple of hours to set, while taking it out intermittently to break any clumps apart. Avoid patting the rice dry with a paper towel, as there will be too much moisture and the grains will stick to the paper.

Starting your rice in the morning and setting it in the fridge before you head to work will give it the best chance of drying out. Even if you won't be there to break it apart, the main factor is time, and the fridge will continue to remove the moisture even without intervention. Importantly, don't cover the rice while it's in the fridge. The whole point of this method is to expose the grains to as much cold, dry air as possible.