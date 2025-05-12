Ditch Freezer-Burned Ice Pops And Make Creamy Fudge Pops With 3 Ingredients
No matter the weather, a chocolatey treat is always a must — but when it's hot outside and you're looking for a sweet treat to cool you down, there's nothing worse than a freezer-burned popsicle. But why make an extra trip to the store when you can make your own fudge pops with a simple, three-ingredient recipe? You likely have the ingredients at home already, and they don't take forever to freeze, meaning you'll have a fudgey treat in no time.
The key ingredients are ready-whipped cream or cream topping, milk for smoothness, and Nutella for that thick, chocolate taste. To avoid using too much milk so your pops don't get watery, stick to a ratio of two parts whipped topping to one part milk — add Nutella to your chocolate preferences. After mixing the ingredients into a dense consistency, lay them in a mold and add in your wooden sticks before letting them freeze. Some molds have a designated spot for your popsicle sticks, but if not, let the fudge pop partially solidify before adding the stick so they don't drift in the liquid. And, if you don't have a special popsicle mold, you can always use plastic cups or even try the loaf pan hack for easy fudge pops. Your ice pops will likely be ready within a few hours so you can make them early in the day and enjoy them on a hot afternoon.
Customizing your homemade fudge pops
In addition to this being a quick and easy at-home snack, you also have the option to customize the recipe and toppings. Turn your kitchen into an ice cream parlor and lay out all manner of unconventional toppings that could take your fudge pops to the next level. Whether it's pieces of your fruity cereal, bacon bits and maple syrup for a sweet and savory combo, or just your favorite crunchy candy, drizzle them on top of your pops for a fun addition. Note that you can let the popsicles melt at room temperature for a bit so the toppings stick better before refreezing so the whole thing hardens.
And who said fudge pops were just for the little ones? You can also turn this recipe into a boozy cocktail-popsicle combo you can enjoy poolside. Either add alcohol to the Nutella mixture before freezing, or let the fudge pop melt into a glass of your spirit of choice. Since Nutella has a strong and sweet flavor, it's best mixed with drinks like whiskey or brandy, or any kind of sweet liqueur. You could also experiment with nutty liquors like amaretto to highlight the hazelnut undertones of the pops and bring a more sophisticated edge to this nostalgic dessert. When you're making homemade fudge pops, the truth is there's no end to the possibilities of how you can level-up the base flavor. But, for a guaranteed classic and cooling bite, save this three-ingredient recipe for your next day in the sun.