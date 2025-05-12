Ditch Freezer-Burned Ice Pops And Make Creamy Fudge Pops With 3 Ingredients

No matter the weather, a chocolatey treat is always a must — but when it's hot outside and you're looking for a sweet treat to cool you down, there's nothing worse than a freezer-burned popsicle. But why make an extra trip to the store when you can make your own fudge pops with a simple, three-ingredient recipe? You likely have the ingredients at home already, and they don't take forever to freeze, meaning you'll have a fudgey treat in no time.

The key ingredients are ready-whipped cream or cream topping, milk for smoothness, and Nutella for that thick, chocolate taste. To avoid using too much milk so your pops don't get watery, stick to a ratio of two parts whipped topping to one part milk — add Nutella to your chocolate preferences. After mixing the ingredients into a dense consistency, lay them in a mold and add in your wooden sticks before letting them freeze. Some molds have a designated spot for your popsicle sticks, but if not, let the fudge pop partially solidify before adding the stick so they don't drift in the liquid. And, if you don't have a special popsicle mold, you can always use plastic cups or even try the loaf pan hack for easy fudge pops. Your ice pops will likely be ready within a few hours so you can make them early in the day and enjoy them on a hot afternoon.