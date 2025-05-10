Dishwasher Debate: Should You Rinse First Or Just Load And Go?

For those with a dishwasher, the question of whether or not you should pre-rinse dishes before adding them to the dishwasher has been hotly debated for ages. Finally, we have a definitive answer on the matter: Despite what you may have been taught as a child, pre-rinsing dishes before putting them in the dishwasher is not recommended. Especially in more modern appliances, technology has advanced so that dishwashers have turbidity sensors that measure the water's soil level, meaning your machine knows when your dishes need a deeper clean. This may sound counterintuitive, but pre-rinsing also prevents some detergents from doing their job. Some of these products contain cleaning enzymes that need dirt and debris to cling onto in order to work properly.

Dishwasher turbidity sensors usually shoot a beam of light through the water. If it's cloudy, the machine responds with a heavier cleaning cycle. Pre-rinsing beforehand could prevent the water from becoming sufficiently cloudy, thereby inhibiting the dishwasher from running the necessary cycle. Pre-rinsing may also eliminate the grime that the enzymatic detergent clings onto, blocking the enzymes from doing their job. Now, there are some exceptions here: Homes with dishwashers manufactured before 2002 may want to pre-rinse their dishes, as these machines' technology predates turbidity sensors.