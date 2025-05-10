What's The Best Way To Store Peeled Onions?

There are plenty of mistakes you can make when it comes to onions, and improper storage is definitely among them. Whole, unpeeled onions should never see the inside of a refrigerator unless you want them to wind up mushy. But peeled onions are a different story. According to John Politte, chef, founder, and host of "It's Only Food," the fridge is your friend when it comes to storing onions that have been peeled and sliced.

"Whole onions last weeks to months," Politte told Food Republic. "Once cut, store [them] in an airtight container in the fridge for about 7 to 10 days."

Storing peeled onions in the refrigerator helps to keep them from spoiling. Meanwhile, using an airtight container is always key for preventing foods from absorbing odors in the fridge, but, in this case, it does double duty, helping to keep the sliced allium from affecting other foods. No one wants the surprise of sinking their teeth into an apple that's soaked up the pungent aroma of onions. Plus, the root veggie can also contribute to the accelerated ripening of potatoes in particular, as well as some other vegetables and fruits. Sealing them up can help prevent some of the other contents of your fridge from going bad before their time.

However, don't apply the same logic to whole onions — Politte said those should never be sealed in an airtight container. Instead, he suggested simply keeping them in a cool, dark place in a basket or mesh bag.