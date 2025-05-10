What's The Best Way To Store Peeled Onions?
There are plenty of mistakes you can make when it comes to onions, and improper storage is definitely among them. Whole, unpeeled onions should never see the inside of a refrigerator unless you want them to wind up mushy. But peeled onions are a different story. According to John Politte, chef, founder, and host of "It's Only Food," the fridge is your friend when it comes to storing onions that have been peeled and sliced.
"Whole onions last weeks to months," Politte told Food Republic. "Once cut, store [them] in an airtight container in the fridge for about 7 to 10 days."
Storing peeled onions in the refrigerator helps to keep them from spoiling. Meanwhile, using an airtight container is always key for preventing foods from absorbing odors in the fridge, but, in this case, it does double duty, helping to keep the sliced allium from affecting other foods. No one wants the surprise of sinking their teeth into an apple that's soaked up the pungent aroma of onions. Plus, the root veggie can also contribute to the accelerated ripening of potatoes in particular, as well as some other vegetables and fruits. Sealing them up can help prevent some of the other contents of your fridge from going bad before their time.
However, don't apply the same logic to whole onions — Politte said those should never be sealed in an airtight container. Instead, he suggested simply keeping them in a cool, dark place in a basket or mesh bag.
Tips for peeling and slicing onions
Since onions are good for over a week after they're sliced, they're perfect for meal prep. But dicing up the aromatic can have its challenges — the most common of which is the tendency to induce tears. John Politte suggested keeping onions in the fridge for half an hour before slicing them to help with the chemical that causes crying while cutting them up. Then, when you're ready, he recommended setting up your slicing station near a fan or in an area that's well ventilated to prevent the onions from irritating your eyes.
Before you begin, always be sure to wash your onions to try to prevent any type of food contamination. Then, follow Politte's advice for slicing up the allium. "Cut off the top, leaving the root intact. Peel the skin and slice from the root to the top, stopping just before the root," he said. "Practice makes perfect. The more you cut onions, the faster you will get the hang of it. But don't try to be too fast, or you'll cut yourself!"
Outside of slicing and dicing at the proper pace, you can take a few other precautionary measures to stay safe. Be sure to use a kitchen towel to keep your cutting board in place — a slippery surface is a recipe for danger in the kitchen. Also, avoid getting your fingers too close to the blade. If you're not sure how, follow Anthony Bourdain's tried and true method for cutting onions –keeping your fingers curled to prevent nicks.