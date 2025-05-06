Huey Magoo's Vs Raising Cane's: What's The Difference Between The 2 Chicken Chains?

Depending on what part of the country you live in, you may have heard of Raising Cane's or Huey Magoo's — especially if you follow trends like Raising Cane's viral pizza hack. If you live in Florida, you're well aware of the rivalry between Huey Magoo's and Raising Cane's — two chicken joints that sell fried chicken tenders, Texas toast, crinkle fries, sodas, and appropriate sauces. The battle between the restaurants is well-documented, especially in locations where both chains compete, such as local college campuses.

At first glance, there doesn't seem to be much difference between the two chains. If you order the standard three-piece meal, you'll see the first big difference, however: the price. While price will vary by location, the three-piece meal at Raising Cane's will get you three chicken fingers plus a container of Cane's famous sauce, fries, Texas Toast, and a regular-sized soda for $9.89. The same meal at Huey Magoo's costs $8.74 , but it doesn't include the drink.

On Yelp, Huey Magoo's has an average of 3.7 stars out of 5. The rating is based on 703 reviews from several different locations. Diners loved the chicken and the sauce. For the most part, all were happy with the prompt service. Raising Cane's has an average rating of 3.6 out of 5 stars, based on 153 reviews from various locations. Patrons had mixed reviews about which chicken restaurant served the best food.