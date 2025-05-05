Do Cookies Go Bad Or Just Stale?

Typically, we know when our groceries have spoiled or gone bad — you'll either smell a nasty odor or see obvious marks or mushiness. And while we know what happens if you accidentally eat moldy food and what signs we should look for to identify it, some products raise questions. For example, do baked goods like homemade cookies actually go bad?

Unfortunately, cookies do go bad; you'll see signs of spoilage indicated by mold or an off smell. That said, a stale bite is a sign that a cookie is getting old but may still be edible. Cookies go stale when exposed to air for a long period of time, causing them to dry out. But note many factors that affect how long it will take for a cookie to go stale before it fully spoils.

This includes the ingredients and, particularly, how you store your batches after they've been baked. Cookies that are designed to be extra soft, like those made with a cream or custard filling, will likely go stale and spoil more quickly than those that are naturally crispy — the more moisture, the more likely to go bad faster. The general humidity of your kitchen, or extreme temperature changes, can also affect staleness. But this largely depends on whether you're storing the cookies in an old-school jar for longevity, on a wrapped or covered plate in the fridge, or just a bag on your countertop. But, unless you see genuine mold — which you can avoid with proper storage — a stale cookie is still edible. It just won't taste as good.