What Does It Mean When Olive Oil Is Discolored And Is It Safe To Use?
There are plenty of mistakes to avoid when cooking with olive oil, but the worst may be using one that's past its prime, and sometimes color can be an indicator of that. To find out how to determine what color changes in olive oil mean and when it is still safe to use, Food Republic spoke with Blessing Jennifer Anyibama, M.Sc., food and nutritional scientist.
"Color shifts in olive oil are your first red flag. Cloudiness may mean it's cold but still safe; a greenish hue could be unfiltered goodness — or poor storage under light. Pale or amber tones might signal oxidation or age."
Since cloudy olive oil isn't a cause for concern, you can still use it. If you're concerned about its appearance (for instance, if you're serving it as a dip for bread), simply bring it to room temperature and try to find a better storage place in the future. For the other color shifts, consider the storage conditions to determine if it's been exposed to too much light or it's been in the pantry too long.
Other signs to consider when deciding if olive oil is safe to use
In addition to visual cues, you can also get hints from the aroma of the olive oil. According to Blessing Jennifer Anyibama, "If it smells flat, waxy, or like crayons, toss it. Olive oil should smell like fresh grass, not your grandma's attic." She continued, "If it smells rancid or tastes bitter in a bad way — not peppery — it's time to let it go. The nose knows. Don't sabotage a beautiful dish with expired oil masquerading as 'rustic.'"
While the bad news may be that you don't have the oil you need on hand to fry up crispy eggs or drizzle over desserts, there is an upside — you can use it outside of the kitchen. It can be a great replacement for household polishes, and you can mix it with water to create a spray that's perfect for remedying squeaky hinges. It's also ideal for moisturizing your skin, hair, and nails, and you can even use it to take off makeup. Of course, if it's really off, then you won't want it anywhere near your body. In that case, use it as a fertilizer for your garden or indoor plants. Then, head to the store and treat yourself to a fresh bottle of high-quality, single-source olive oil.