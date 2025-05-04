What Does It Mean When Olive Oil Is Discolored And Is It Safe To Use?

There are plenty of mistakes to avoid when cooking with olive oil, but the worst may be using one that's past its prime, and sometimes color can be an indicator of that. To find out how to determine what color changes in olive oil mean and when it is still safe to use, Food Republic spoke with Blessing Jennifer Anyibama, M.Sc., food and nutritional scientist.

"Color shifts in olive oil are your first red flag. Cloudiness may mean it's cold but still safe; a greenish hue could be unfiltered goodness — or poor storage under light. Pale or amber tones might signal oxidation or age."

Since cloudy olive oil isn't a cause for concern, you can still use it. If you're concerned about its appearance (for instance, if you're serving it as a dip for bread), simply bring it to room temperature and try to find a better storage place in the future. For the other color shifts, consider the storage conditions to determine if it's been exposed to too much light or it's been in the pantry too long.