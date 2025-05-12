Can You Actually Get Costco Pizza Delivered To You?

One of the pleasures of being a member at Costco Wholesale is having access to the iconic food court. Known for being both delicious and affordable, it's no secret why customers would want to have some of these food court items available at home. True, the obvious question is, "Why not just get it delivered?" The answer, however, is a bit more complicated.

The conclusive and hard truth is that Costco does not deliver food from its food court, meaning you can't call from your home and have the pizzas brought straight to you. The same is true for the retailer's other hot-and-ready products, including the iconic hot dog combo that always tastes so good. However, Costco does try to meet members halfway by allowing them to call in an order ahead of time, so they can easily pick it up, or collect it at the end of their shopping trip. While you still have to do most of the work, you are able to skip waiting in line at the store. Note that this call-ahead hack only seems to apply to pizzas, so you will want to confirm when you call in your order if it's possible to get other menu items pre-made at your location. Unfortunately, it's not the solution Costco food court-lovers might hope for, but it's the only guarantee of getting pizza quicker than waiting in line.