Can You Actually Get Costco Pizza Delivered To You?
One of the pleasures of being a member at Costco Wholesale is having access to the iconic food court. Known for being both delicious and affordable, it's no secret why customers would want to have some of these food court items available at home. True, the obvious question is, "Why not just get it delivered?" The answer, however, is a bit more complicated.
The conclusive and hard truth is that Costco does not deliver food from its food court, meaning you can't call from your home and have the pizzas brought straight to you. The same is true for the retailer's other hot-and-ready products, including the iconic hot dog combo that always tastes so good. However, Costco does try to meet members halfway by allowing them to call in an order ahead of time, so they can easily pick it up, or collect it at the end of their shopping trip. While you still have to do most of the work, you are able to skip waiting in line at the store. Note that this call-ahead hack only seems to apply to pizzas, so you will want to confirm when you call in your order if it's possible to get other menu items pre-made at your location. Unfortunately, it's not the solution Costco food court-lovers might hope for, but it's the only guarantee of getting pizza quicker than waiting in line.
What about delivery services?
One of the mistakes Costco shoppers may make is not taking advantage of the store's partnership with the Instacart delivery service. It won't totally solve your food court problem, but it does make it possible to technically order pizza from Costco. Similar to other grocery delivery services, if you knew you needed a pie ahead of time, you could choose from any of Costco's frozen or pre-made brand pizzas and have them at your door in a matter of hours. They won't be the food court delicacy you were hoping for, but it is a store-bought alternative that will save you a trip.
What about a delivery service that isn't attached to Costco? It's no surprise that pizza fans have tried to work around the system, but most efforts seem futile. The general consensus is that it's not possible to directly order a food court pizza through apps like UberEats or Doordash; and adding the pie to your Instacart order is a gamble. Some recommend asking your assigned Instacart shopper very nicely if they'll pick up the pizza in addition to your order — large tips seem to be key in this case — while others suggest calling in an order ahead of time so it happens to be ready once your Instacart shopper is done. A few delivery drivers have said the additional pizza pickup goes outside their job description, so the success rate remains low. Your best bet is saving Costco pizza for when you're already in the building, otherwise you're almost always going to be driving to pick it up.