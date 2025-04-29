Does Cake Mix Really Go Bad?

Boxed cake mix can be a quick and convenient solution to any last-minute party needs or an easy way to satisfy a sweet craving without leaving the house. It's easy to stock up on a few different flavors, so you have options when the time comes, and even easier to add in extra ingredients to take your boxed cake mix up a notch — but do those forgotten boxed mixes ever go bad? Food Republic spoke to Deana Karim, owner and founder of Good Dee's, to get the inside scoop.

The truth is, boxed cake mix doesn't really go bad, but that doesn't mean you should use expired mix without a few considerations. According to Karim, "Cake mix doesn't spoil quickly, but the leavening agents degrade over time. It's safe to use up to 6 to 12 months past the date if stored in a cool, dry place." Note that leavening agents are things like baking powder and soda, which make cookies and cakes better when mixed together, giving them a fluffy texture.

But, when using expired cake mix, Karim said, "You may notice less rise, duller flavor, and slightly stale or 'flat' texture" because your leavening agents won't properly activate. However, if your cake mix is past its best-by date, never fear. There are ways you can properly revive it with some basic kitchen staples.