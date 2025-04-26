The Fried Chicken Chain In Just 14 US States That Offers Spaghetti On Its Menu

Spaghetti is a dish you expect to see on the menu at your favorite Italian spot, not at a fast food restaurant. Yet, a sweet and savory spaghetti is a signature item at Filipino fried chicken chain Jollibee, and one of its many unique offerings. The chain has been making inroads in the U.S. with its blend of American and Filipino flavors, but is still located in just 14 states.

A big part of Jollibee's growing U.S. success is its Chickenjoy Fried Chicken, which can hold its own against the other fried chicken heavyweights. The bone-in chicken has earned praise for its crisp and crunchy hand-breaded coating and juicy, succulent chicken soaked in a secret recipe marinade. It can be ordered original or spicy and comes with brown gravy for dipping. Larger six- or 10-piece orders are served in a KFC-like bucket featuring the smiling bee mascot that sports a chef's hat.

Perhaps more well-known than Jollibee's hits-all-the-right-notes fried chicken, however, is its trademark Jolly Spaghetti. The Filipino-style spaghetti, which can be ordered as a chicken side or on its own, has a sweet tomato sauce made with banana ketchup, garlic and onion, ground beef, and sliced hot dogs, topped with shredded cheese. The dish is a beloved Filipino comfort food, and part of what Christmas dinner looks like in the Philippines, where the banana ketchup used to make it is a staple. In fact, the ketchup is also the reason why bananas are so important to Filipino barbecue.