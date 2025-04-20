What Happened To Johnny Rockets? The History Of The Retro Burger Chain
Johnny Rockets opened its retro-inspired doors on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, California in 1986. Their concept of an old-school diner exploited the nostalgia for a bygone era and became an instant hit which earned a cult following for decades. Unfortunately, their fanbase fizzled out in the 2000s, despite modernization efforts to appeal to food-obsessed Millennials. This resulted in the chain being sold off after the death of their founder, and the shuttering of numerous locations. However, fans can still enjoy the restaurant at remaining locations throughout the nation and worldwide.
"Classic Americana" has been a part of the restaurant's aesthetic since its opening. In addition to retro look of their diners, Johnny Rockets' name itself is a combination of two American legends: Johnny Appleseed and the Oldsmobile Rocket 88. Their menu also contains all-American favorites like crispy fries, freshly made burgers, and handmade milkshakes.
Their first location only seated 20 patrons, but they quickly became so popular that they remained open until 5 A.M. to ensure everyone was served. Johnny Rockets soon grew to be a nationwide and internationally located chain: they announced opening in their 30th country, Australia, on their 30th anniversary in 2017.
Johnny Rockets changes owners and closes many of its doors
Despite its rapid success and ardent fandom, Johnny Rockets would face some hardships in the 2000s. Competition from rivals like Shake Shack and other fast-casual brands spurred them to update and evolve their menu and operation to appeal to Millennials. The ploy never found that audience, and locations soon began closing, including some of its only stores in Canada and its very first one in Los Angeles. It certainly didn't help that Anthony Bourdain added Johnny Rockets to the list of foods he despises. The late chef described his meal at an airport as a "soul-destroying experience."
With the passing of its founder, Ron Teitebaum, in 2000, the restaurant chain foundered, and changed owners twice before finding a home with RedZone Capital Fund II in 2007. Six years later, it was sold to Sun Capital Partners.
In 2020, Johnny Rockets was acquired by Fat Brands for the sum of $80 million. Despite the turnover, the long-standing All-American chain's timeless appeal and adaptability shined through. In 2023, FAT Brands announced plans to open 20 new Johnny Rockets Texas locations in 2024 — the same year that also closed with an international expansion of 11 new locations.