What Happened To Johnny Rockets? The History Of The Retro Burger Chain

Johnny Rockets opened its retro-inspired doors on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, California in 1986. Their concept of an old-school diner exploited the nostalgia for a bygone era and became an instant hit which earned a cult following for decades. Unfortunately, their fanbase fizzled out in the 2000s, despite modernization efforts to appeal to food-obsessed Millennials. This resulted in the chain being sold off after the death of their founder, and the shuttering of numerous locations. However, fans can still enjoy the restaurant at remaining locations throughout the nation and worldwide.

"Classic Americana" has been a part of the restaurant's aesthetic since its opening. In addition to retro look of their diners, Johnny Rockets' name itself is a combination of two American legends: Johnny Appleseed and the Oldsmobile Rocket 88. Their menu also contains all-American favorites like crispy fries, freshly made burgers, and handmade milkshakes.

Their first location only seated 20 patrons, but they quickly became so popular that they remained open until 5 A.M. to ensure everyone was served. Johnny Rockets soon grew to be a nationwide and internationally located chain: they announced opening in their 30th country, Australia, on their 30th anniversary in 2017.