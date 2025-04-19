Bobby Flay's LA Burger Is Topped With This Avocado Twist For The Ultimate Flavor Boost

It comes as no surprise that cooking Bobby Flay style involves a lot of tricks and slick moves to put food over the top. After all, the Food Network star didn't become famous by doing things the ordinary way. When it comes to grilling, Flay is a master, and he uses various signature techniques to achieve exceptional results. One of them is incorporating a made-from-scratch avocado relish as a burger topping. Avocado is one of Flay's all-time favorite ingredients, and this tasty addition is one of the components that makes his version of an LA burger a thing of beauty. While it knocks the sandwich out of the park with flavor, the topping is actually quite simple to make.

LA burgers, also known as California burgers, frequently feature avocado among their ingredients. Bobby Flay doesn't do things halfway, so simply slathering on guac or pilling on sliced avocado is much too prosaic. Bobby goes the extra mile, and his flavor-packed avocado relish is the result. To execute the topping, Flay combines two chopped Hass avocados with a diced half onion. A minced jalapeño joins the mix, along with juice from one lime and 3 tablespoons of chopped cilantro. Salt and pepper finish it off. That's all it takes. Put the ingredients together, and you have a dynamite adornment that is ready to go on your burger.

One more thing that gives Flay's LA burger its unique flavor is using peppery watercress in place of lettuce. This green ingredient adds extra bite (We all know Bobby likes things spicy!) as well as freshness and brightness. Combined with the avocado relish, it's a five-star flavor punch.