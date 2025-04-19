Starbucks Vs Caribou: Which Has More Affordable Coffee?

Starbucks and Caribou Coffee are two popular coffeehouse chains offering different overall coffee flavors, pricing, and atmospheres. Starbucks, with over 9,000 stores in the U.S. and 30,000 worldwide, serves bold and robust coffee with profound underlying notes. Caribou Coffee — a smaller chain with only 700 stores — serves a smoother coffee that has a pungent flavor.

Both coffee shops sell a wide variety of beverages (lattes, espressos, and mochas, to name a few), pastries, and food items ranging from breakfast sandwiches to bagels to lunch sandwiches. Starbucks and Caribou seek to provide comfortable surroundings for customers to enjoy their coffee. Although Starbucks is the larger of the two, both chains make selling coffee their prime objective. Customers can purchase ready-to-order beverages or purchase coffee to make and enjoy at home. For those unable to go to a local shop, Starbucks can be purchased in grocery stores, Target, Walmart, and through Amazon. Caribou products are available at select grocery stores, Target, Walmart, Amazon, and some Sam's Club locations.

But what about the price? Who cares about the atmosphere if the coffee is too expensive for the average consumer?