The Nevada Farm Whiskey Lovers Need To Visit

While plenty of distilleries source grain locally, Frey Ranch Distillery is pretty special in doing it the way whiskey was originally made, at the farms that grew the grains. The distillery uses corn, wheat, rye, and barley—the big four of American whiskey mash bills, and even malts its own barley (often the other grains, too, which is less common).

There's a good reason for this. Co-op grain bulk sales get siloed by crop type, and can include dozens of sources. Buying externally, says Colby Frey, leaves distilleries in the dark on a lot of aspects that go into their whiskeys. "You don't know how they were grown and what pesticides are put on it, what the total details of exactly what was done to it. You just get what you get, and you don't know if they put on a bunch of nitrogen, and then the proteins are high."

The best way to know what the composition and life story of the crop is? Grow it yourself. Whereas 60% of crops are grown for livestock feed, with an eye on protein development and big yields, Frey Ranch Distillery is more interested in starches and quality plant life for its own whiskey.