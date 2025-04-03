Why This Mexican Restaurant Freebie Might Have You Walking Out The Door

When stepping out to enjoy dinner on the town, you expect certain things when the restaurant is a Mexican spot. A complimentary serving of chips and salsa is one of them. Typically, Mexican restaurants don't charge for chips and salsa, leaving patrons free to munch and enjoy as they scan the menu and wait for their entrees. But did you know this gratis goodie can also tell you a lot about the quality of the restaurant you're dining at?

For some insight on this, Food Republic reached out to Scott Groth, chef at I'd Rather Be A Chef. Groth shared some things to watch for when your waiter or waitress deposits that free salsa on your table. "Cold, watery salsa can be a red flag," the chef warned. "Salsa is traditionally served at room temperature, allowing the vibrant flavors to shine."

Whether you're being served salsa or pico de gallo (there's a difference), a quality product is the mark of a good restaurant. In a lower-caliber dining spot, you may actually be consuming a prepackaged condiment or one prepared by a mediocre chef. "[Cold] and water is typically a red flag that indicates either the restaurant hasn't taken the time to drain the tomatoes or is using a pre-made mix from a container," Groth detailed. "Often, with a pre-made mix, they taste better cold because the flavors are out of balance." When chilly and soupy are the leading characteristics, you can expect the rest of your food to be subpar, as well — indicating you might want to dine elsewhere next time. (If you're truly concerned about food quality, walking out of the restaurant at this point isn't necessarily poor dining etiquette.)