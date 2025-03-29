Add A Saucy, Cheesy Italian Twist To Your Next Chicken Burgers

While there's definitely a time and place for those delicious, time-consuming Italian dishes you know and love (we're looking at you, homemade stuffed pasta), there are also those moments when you want to enjoy a fast and easy Italian entree. Enter: the chicken parmesan burger. This tasty dish is made with a simple ground chicken patty that's seasoned similarly to a classic chicken cutlet and topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella. It's a unique take on the beloved Italian-American dish while upgrading a summertime classic, elevating your backyard BBQ and transporting you to Europe... kind of.

Something we love about this fusion of cuisines — since we're also just people who are obsessed with chicken parm – is that it's a fun and unique way to enjoy all the flavors of the Italian dish, in a fraction of the time it would take to bread, dredge, heat up the oil, and fry a cutlet. And while chicken parm sandwiches are obviously a thing, the benefit of using a ground chicken patty is the quick preparation process and cook time — simply toss these on the grill alongside your regular beef-based burgers and call it a day.