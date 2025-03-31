How To Use Noodles And Your Air Fryer For An Easy Savory Snack
At this point, we should be asking the question: "What can't we air fry?" Air fryers are a great tool for quickly crisping up some of your favorite snacks, but why not try something new? The words "crispy" and "noodle" don't always find themselves next to each other — unless you're thinking about them raw, like crushed ramen noodles used as a salad topping. With your air fryer, however, you can turn cooked noodles into a crunchy, savory bite for a brand-new, satisfying snack. Want to give it a try? We spoke to Marye Audet, recipe developer and founder of Restless Chipotle, to learn how.
Before you ask — no, you won't just be snacking on raw pasta. "Cooked and cooled noodles (like ramen, spaghetti, or rice noodles) crisp up the best," Audet explains. From there, they're easy to prep and heat. Audet recommends tossing them with "a bit of cornstarch, sesame oil, or soy sauce before air frying at [375 degrees Fahrenheit] for about [eight to 10] minutes, shaking occasionally to ensure even crisping." The result is a batch of crunchy, chip-like noodles with a satisfying savory taste — without breaking your jaw with each bite.
Enhancing your air fried noodles
As much as a bit of oil and salt makes for a solid base seasoning, a new snack warrants new and exciting flavor possibilities. "For seasoning air-fried noodles, think bold, savory flavors," Marye Audet says. "A mix of chili powder, smoked paprika, parmesan, or nutritional yeast creates a cheesy, spicy bite." Think about some of your favorite pasta recipes for weeknight dinners, and use those as inspiration. Whatever seasonings you add before cooking will infuse best, especially with ramen noodles, whose ridges help the spices cling instead of just sitting on top.
Of course, no snack is complete without a good dip or glaze, so show your crisps some love even after they come out of the air fryer. "Tossing them in honey sriracha, teriyaki glaze, or ranch seasoning after cooking adds extra punch," Audet suggests. Alternatively, try dipping them in marinara for a classic pasta feel, or lean into Asian flavors and pair your crispy rice noodles with a soy sauce mixture. Finally, Audet reminds cooks that "crispy air-fried noodles are perfect for topping salads, soups, or just eating as a crunchy snack on their own." So instead of reaching for boring oyster crackers for your next hearty lasagna soup, swap in your homemade pasta crisps for even more depth of flavor. The possibilities and customizations are truly endless with this quick and easy air fryer hack.