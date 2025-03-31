How To Use Noodles And Your Air Fryer For An Easy Savory Snack

At this point, we should be asking the question: "What can't we air fry?" Air fryers are a great tool for quickly crisping up some of your favorite snacks, but why not try something new? The words "crispy" and "noodle" don't always find themselves next to each other — unless you're thinking about them raw, like crushed ramen noodles used as a salad topping. With your air fryer, however, you can turn cooked noodles into a crunchy, savory bite for a brand-new, satisfying snack. Want to give it a try? We spoke to Marye Audet, recipe developer and founder of Restless Chipotle, to learn how.

Before you ask — no, you won't just be snacking on raw pasta. "Cooked and cooled noodles (like ramen, spaghetti, or rice noodles) crisp up the best," Audet explains. From there, they're easy to prep and heat. Audet recommends tossing them with "a bit of cornstarch, sesame oil, or soy sauce before air frying at [375 degrees Fahrenheit] for about [eight to 10] minutes, shaking occasionally to ensure even crisping." The result is a batch of crunchy, chip-like noodles with a satisfying savory taste — without breaking your jaw with each bite.