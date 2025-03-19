Over the course of the Civil War, bourbon faced a war of its own on multiple fronts. Sourcing the proper mash bill of at least 51% corn, being able to age it properly, and questionable ingredients all contributed to the high risk of lower quality and lesser tasting bourbon for those in the Confederate states. Leading up to the Civil War, Kentucky led the country in bourbon production. While the Bluegrass state initially attempted neutrality, a failed coup by a Confederate battalion led the state to declare for the Union. With Union blockades preventing goods from being imported into the treasonous Confederacy, bourbon lovers and vendors were forced to get creative with the alleged whiskeys sold.

The popular mash bill during the Civil War era contained 77% corn. This grain is what gives bourbon its signature sweetness and smooth finish compared to other whiskeys. As the war raged, the South was cut off from access true bourbon. To make matters worse, a prohibition was enacted to preserve the corn for feeding soldiers and the copper equipment for war efforts. With less access to corn, the use of other cereal grains increased in southern mash bills, making it decidedly not bourbon once the corn content went below 51%. The use of other cereal grains like rye would lead to a much different flavor profile and probably wouldn't have tasted as delicious or refined as the high-rye bourbons we love today. This faux bourbon would have been much spicier in flavor and more aggressive on the palate.