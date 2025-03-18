Is There A Way To Prevent Fish From Sticking To Foil?
There's nothing worse than taking a perfectly-baked fish fillet out of the oven just to find it has glued itself to the foil. But why does fish stick to foil anyway? Part of this adhesiveness is due to the moisture within the fish, so patting the fillet dry first is an absolute must. But according to Johnnie Gale, corporate chef at Guidry's Catfish and Ocean Select Seafood, the best way to prevent foil sticking to your fish is to always coat the surface with cooking spray first. The use of oil acts as a barrier between the protein and the foil.
Can fish be stored in foil? Yes, it can. Chef Gale recommends storing cooked fish no more than three days in the refrigerator. It can be frozen, however, for up to two months. The guidelines differ slightly for raw fish. If tightly wrapped in foil, uncooked fish stays fresh in the fridge for up to two days. For freezer storage, wrap in foil and then in freezer paper. This method will keep raw fish flavorful for three to 12 months. Keep in mind that the longer raw fish remains in the freezer, the quality suffers.
Better materials for cooking and storing fish
If you're roasting or baking fish, parchment paper can be used (just remember to use the shiny side). This heat-safe paper provides a non-stick surface, which keeps fish from sticking to pans without the use of oil. Parchment paper is great for cooking in pouches, too.
If airtight storage is your goal, a zip-top plastic bag and ice will do the trick. Dry the fish with paper towels and place in a single layer inside the bag. Remove as much air as possible, then lay the bag on top of a plate with an ice pack or a tray filled with ice. Put the entire thing on the bottom shelf of the fridge, toward the back, and make sure the fish stays cold and dry. This method mimics the way fishmongers store fish. You could also use a deep glass container with an airtight lid to achieve the same result. Another option is to vacuum seal your fish and freeze it. Just remember to remove it from the bag to thaw to prevent a meal prep mistake that could lead to botulism.