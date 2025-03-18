Is There A Way To Prevent Fish From Sticking To Foil?

There's nothing worse than taking a perfectly-baked fish fillet out of the oven just to find it has glued itself to the foil. But why does fish stick to foil anyway? Part of this adhesiveness is due to the moisture within the fish, so patting the fillet dry first is an absolute must. But according to Johnnie Gale, corporate chef at Guidry's Catfish and Ocean Select Seafood, the best way to prevent foil sticking to your fish is to always coat the surface with cooking spray first. The use of oil acts as a barrier between the protein and the foil.

Can fish be stored in foil? Yes, it can. Chef Gale recommends storing cooked fish no more than three days in the refrigerator. It can be frozen, however, for up to two months. The guidelines differ slightly for raw fish. If tightly wrapped in foil, uncooked fish stays fresh in the fridge for up to two days. For freezer storage, wrap in foil and then in freezer paper. This method will keep raw fish flavorful for three to 12 months. Keep in mind that the longer raw fish remains in the freezer, the quality suffers.