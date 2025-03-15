The Savory Upgrade Your Chocolate Chip Cookies Need

Now when it comes to actually adding tahini to your chocolate chip cookie recipe, you'll want to include it in the creaming step for best results. "I'd cream tahini into the butter and then add sugar and brown sugar," Fullerton suggested. Depending on your recipe, you can add about ½ cup of tahini per 1 stick of butter.

While there are tons of recipes available online that incorporate tahini already, if you're adding it to your usual recipe, you should be good with simply incorporating the tahini per the butter ratio without having to adjust anything else. For cookies with a protein boost and more healthy fats, tahini can also be used as a butter replacement, swapping the two in a 1-1 ratio. If you aren't a huge fan of tahini but still want to add some unique flavor, any nut butter can be substituted in, including almond butter, peanut butter, or cashew butter.

Additionally, if you're loving the tahini angle for your chocolate chip cookies, you don't have to limit its use to just these. "You can also swirl tahini into brownie batter, which is delicious," Fullerton said.