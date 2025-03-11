How To Reheat Lasagna In An Air Fryer For A Fresh Taste
When most people reheat leftover lasagna, they use the oven or a microwave — some even place it in a pan on top of the stove. But if you own an air fryer, you're doing yourself a disservice by not using it to reheat your cheesy leftovers.
Aleka Shunk, the food blogger behind Aleka's Get Together, recommends using your air fryer to get the same fresh tasting lasagna you experienced on day one. "When reheating dense and thick dishes like lasagna [in an air fryer]," Shunk told Food Republic. "I highly recommend loosely wrapping it in foil and tenting the top to help it heat through evenly without drying out the noodles.
Why opt for your air fryer instead of the microwave or the oven? Reheating dense pasta like lasagna in the microwave can make it dry and often results in unpleasantly crispy edges. Of course, you'll get a better result in the oven, but you may need to wait 45 to 90 minutes (depending on whether it's frozen or simply refrigerated).
Other tips for reheating lasagna
To get the best possible result, preheat your air fryer to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. When it's ready, place the lasagna in a small baking dish or loaf pan. Then cover it with a piece of foil to keep the moisture in. After 10 minutes, check the temperature of the pasta. Continue checking every five minutes until it reaches the desired temperature. If you don't want to bother with a food thermometer (Alton Brown uses this one), look for lots of sizzling and bubbling along the edges of the lasagna. The cheese in the center should also be bubbly. Once the lasagna is hot, elevate your dish with a bit more cheese on top.
No matter how you choose to reheat your lasagna, it's best to take the chill off a refrigerated dish. This can be done while the air fryer preheats. If your lasagna is frozen, thaw it overnight in the fridge. The next day you can let it warm up on the countertop while the fryer preheats. If reheated from frozen, it will take considerably longer to reach the right temperature.