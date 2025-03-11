How To Reheat Lasagna In An Air Fryer For A Fresh Taste

When most people reheat leftover lasagna, they use the oven or a microwave — some even place it in a pan on top of the stove. But if you own an air fryer, you're doing yourself a disservice by not using it to reheat your cheesy leftovers.

Aleka Shunk, the food blogger behind Aleka's Get Together, recommends using your air fryer to get the same fresh tasting lasagna you experienced on day one. "When reheating dense and thick dishes like lasagna [in an air fryer]," Shunk told Food Republic. "I highly recommend loosely wrapping it in foil and tenting the top to help it heat through evenly without drying out the noodles.

Why opt for your air fryer instead of the microwave or the oven? Reheating dense pasta like lasagna in the microwave can make it dry and often results in unpleasantly crispy edges. Of course, you'll get a better result in the oven, but you may need to wait 45 to 90 minutes (depending on whether it's frozen or simply refrigerated).