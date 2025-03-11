Match Made In Heaven: The Best Types Of Store-Bought Dip For Taquitos
Whether you grabbed some frozen chicken taquitos at the supermarket, or are making some baked vegetarian black bean taquitos from scratch, you may be looking for the best dipping sauces to serve and enjoy alongside them. While the typical grocery store salsa might be a no-brainer when it comes to the perfect pairing, there are some more delicious options out there that you should consider trying.
Next time you are about to chow down on a platter of taquitos, consider looking for something fresh, something creamy, or even something a little bit sweet (or a lot bit spicy) to accompany your dish. And the best part: you don't have to mix these flavors together yourself when there are so many options for store-bought dips — because sometimes it's nice to just pop open a jar of deliciousness and go to town enjoying your crispy taquitos. While we're always advocates for getting down in the kitchen, sometimes the ease and convenience of store-bought dips is just what you need. And don't worry, there are still ways to elevate these quick dips into something that you can totally pass for homemade.
You can't go wrong with a creamy queso
Nothing hits quite like a bowl of perfectly creamy queso, also known as a smooth and rich cheese dip that's usually slightly spicy and extra cheesy. Whether you're a fan of the white or yellow variety, there's a store-bought option for you. Just make sure you warm it up a bit before dipping your taquitos in — simply pop the dip into the microwave or let it warm up on the stove, stirring well so the cheese doesn't burn or coagulate.
If you want to take things up a notch, you can shake up your jarred queso with some hearty toppings like bacon crumbles or ground beef. Even a pinch of extra spices or fresh herbs like parsley and cilantro can really take a grocery store queso from good to great.
A delicious guacamole is a timeless classic
When you are brainstorming dips to accompany your taquitos, guacamole is an obvious choice for good reason. Of course, you can easily whip up some guac at home, but why not grab a jar at the store to keep on hand in case of a taquito emergency?
Grocery store guacamole typically comes in a variety of options, so whether you prefer it chunky, totally smooth, mild in spiciness, or extra hot, there's a brand and flavor for you. Similar to jarred queso, you can also feel free to elevate it at home if you want to add some fresh lime juice, additional spices, or some chopped chilies.
Trader Joe's artichoke and jalapeño dip is a fan favorite
While this one may not seem as apparent at first, if you take a second to think about it, you'll probably get on board — like we do with most Trader Joe's snack items. The Trader Joe's artichoke and jalapeño dip is perfectly chunky with a blend of artichoke, jalapeños, cream cheese, and Monterey Jack cheese, all of the ingredients involved in this dip work beautifully as a complement to the crispiness of a taquito.
You can enjoy this tasty dip cold, at room temperature, or heated up. When paired with taquitos, it is probably best to warm it up a bit — and if you are feeling wild, you can even toss it in an oven-safe baking dish, sprinkle a little extra cheese on top, and bake until melted for the ultimate creamy and spicy dip experience.
Spicy mayo pairs surprisingly well with taquitos
Spicy mayo fans are likely already on board, but if you need some more convincing, we don't blame you. Trust us when we say that this spread is another creamy — and hot — option that will work beautifully when served with a batch of taquitos.
While you can grab a jar of classic spicy mayo from the store, other varieties can also work well with taquitos, like sriracha mayo, chipotle mayo, or even buffalo style. You can also just make your own if you have a jar of both mayo and sriracha on hand — we'll consider the mixture of these two condiments "store-bought" for these purposes.
Store-bought pico de gallo is a great option for added freshness
A side of pico de gallo adds a fresh and acidic burst of flavor to every type of taquito. On the days when you don't have the energy to chop up tons of tomatoes and onions to make your own salsa-like spread, there are tons of store-bought version that can still give you that homemade, fresh vibe you know and love.
Store-bought pico de gallo options usually available in mild, medium, or spicy varieties, and you can feel free to add additional spices or other elements per your preferences — like some fresh lime juice or chopped fresh cilantro. If you want to get a little fancy, you can even spoon it on top of some canned refried beans in order to get some added texture and flavor, and dip your taquito into a veggie-filled bean dip.
Whipped cream cheese is the taquito dip you didn't know you needed
Move over sour cream, because whipped cream cheese is the superior savory, cream-based dip for your taquitos. This tangy spread is light yet rich in taste, and comes in more than just one flavor. Some companies, like Castello Whipped Dips, make soft spreadable cheese dips that are packed with flavor — the paprika and chili option is the kind of dip that a crispy taquito would fall in love with. This perfectly spiced spreadable cream cheese combined with a fried chicken taquito? Yes, please!
If you can't find this specific brand of flavored whipped cream cheese in your supermarket, you can make your own version at home. Just add some ground paprika and chili powder to your preferred brand of whipped cream cheese and mix it up yourself. Then, simply dip your taquitos in and enjoy.