Gatorade Margaritas Are A Thing But What Exactly Is The Florida-Based Drink?

Unsurprisingly, Gatorade is not the first thing that comes to mind when you think about ingredients that could be used to give margaritas a twist. The sports drink is more likely to conjure images of football players swigging it on the sidelines and coolers of it being dumped on winning coaches. However, Gatorade margaritas are a thing and they have lots of fans, particularly at the University of Florida where it's the school's signature drink.

At their most basic, Gatorade margaritas are made by mixing together Gatorade and tequila, generally blanco tequila (which one expert named the best tequila for margaritas). Some recipes stick closer to traditional margaritas by also containing Cointreau and lime juice. Of course, an easy way to alter this cocktail's flavor is by experimenting with different Gatorade products. Some people prefer to substitute Cool Blue Gatorade or Red Fruit Punch Gatorade for the classic Lemon-Lime Gatorade. You can also add different liqueurs, including Chambord, to the drink.

Part of the fun of this cocktail is its bright color. You can enhance those festive hues by coating the rim of the glass with a mixture of colored sanding sugar and kosher salt. (Incidentally, this will also help you avoid a classic margarita rim-salting mistake.)