Starbucks And McDonald's Don't Have Locations In One Picturesque State Capital
McDonald's and Starbucks are two powerhouse fast food chains that have taken the world by storm, being two of the largest owners of restaurant real estate, and appearing in all 50 United States. States, yes — state capitals? Not necessarily. Vermont's capital, Montpelier, is known for its beautiful scenery, historic downtown, and great recreation, has also put itself on the map as the only state capital that does not have a McDonald's or Starbucks; and the reason is incredibly wholesome.
Montpelier has dedicated itself to supporting local small businesses, hence the turned down of large franchises like McDonald's and Starbucks. Instead, you'll find picturesque, historic brick buildings packed with unique restaurants and shops that highlight the best of Vermont. You may be wondering, "Are there any chains in Montpelier?" The answer is a resounding no. Not even mainstream grocers like Trader Joe's or Target are present in the state capital — you'll have to head to Vermont's larger city, Burlington, to visit these popular shops.
Surprisingly, you won't find the iconic Vermont ice cream parlor, Ben & Jerry's, on Montpelier's streets, so you'd need to check a local grocer for the brand's high quality vanilla ice cream. Simply look at a map of the city and you will find no trace of anything but local establishments, which is clearly something the city takes pride in. Per the city's website, the motto is, "Vibrant. Independent. Unified." Understandably, this is something that is hard to accomplish under the looming shadow of the famous golden arches.
Food and dining in Montpelier, Vermont
So what can you eat in Montpelier, Vermont? Do you have to drive out of town to find a grocery store? Certainly not, and visitors may actually find they prefer a town without fast food and franchises. As the U.S. state that loves pumpkin spice lattes the most, you'll be sure to find local cafes, like Capitol Grounds, that give you that same caffeine boost you seek at your local Starbucks but with a more homey feel. You can also shop local for one of Vermont's most famous ingredients and learn all you need to know about maple syrup at places like Maple Sugarhouse and the Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks.
Montpelier is also home to one of a kind restaurants and bars that provide visitors with a taste of Vermont and farm-to-table experience. Some local spots include Sarducci's Restaurant, and the Three Penny Taproom which are featured on the capital's website. Note that while you can simply leave the city limits of Montpelier to find a familiar franchise, the state as a whole has lower numbers of chain locations. So while it may seem daunting at first, you may be drawn in by the lack of fast food and superstores. But if you find yourself in Montpelier and you're craving a Big Mac, you'll find a McDonald's just down the road in Barre — but never in the state capital.