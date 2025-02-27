Starbucks And McDonald's Don't Have Locations In One Picturesque State Capital

McDonald's and Starbucks are two powerhouse fast food chains that have taken the world by storm, being two of the largest owners of restaurant real estate, and appearing in all 50 United States. States, yes — state capitals? Not necessarily. Vermont's capital, Montpelier, is known for its beautiful scenery, historic downtown, and great recreation, has also put itself on the map as the only state capital that does not have a McDonald's or Starbucks; and the reason is incredibly wholesome.

Montpelier has dedicated itself to supporting local small businesses, hence the turned down of large franchises like McDonald's and Starbucks. Instead, you'll find picturesque, historic brick buildings packed with unique restaurants and shops that highlight the best of Vermont. You may be wondering, "Are there any chains in Montpelier?" The answer is a resounding no. Not even mainstream grocers like Trader Joe's or Target are present in the state capital — you'll have to head to Vermont's larger city, Burlington, to visit these popular shops.

Surprisingly, you won't find the iconic Vermont ice cream parlor, Ben & Jerry's, on Montpelier's streets, so you'd need to check a local grocer for the brand's high quality vanilla ice cream. Simply look at a map of the city and you will find no trace of anything but local establishments, which is clearly something the city takes pride in. Per the city's website, the motto is, "Vibrant. Independent. Unified." Understandably, this is something that is hard to accomplish under the looming shadow of the famous golden arches.