There's One Effortless Method You Need To Try For Stir-Free Roux

Roux comes in a wide range of colors, from white to dark, each with their own flavor and purpose. White roux is cooked only briefly, enough for the flour taste to disappear, and it typically appears in sauces like béchamel or in creamy chowders. Then, anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour and half in the oven later, your white roux will turn blonde. This golden-brown roux takes on a toasty flavor and is a great thickening addition for a variety of gravies, stews, and sauces. After another half hour or more, the color will deepen, and you'll have peanut butter or medium brown roux — the flavor is rich, but it won't thicken quite as efficiently as the lighter colors.

Finally, the dark brown roux will appear toward the end of the cooking process. Its color is a rich, deep brown, and it won't help all that much when it comes to viscosity. But, its flavor is bold enough to make up for the lack. It needs to be used in a dish that can stand up to that taste, so it's popular for gumbos and fricassees. In the oven, this color could take anywhere from two hours to three hours. Even given the time, the oven method turns roux from one of the hardest dishes to make from scratch into one of the easiest.