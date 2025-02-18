The Key Swiss Steak Ingredient You Need For Maximum Flavor

It's a relatively universal feeling that bacon makes everything better. There are few foods that are exempt from this mindset, and that includes Swiss steak. In this instance, the porky flavor boost comes from bacon grease, a staple ingredient straight out of Mid-century diner Americana that deserves a comeback. Alton Brown swears by this addition for layers of flavor and that comforting feel from a bygone era.

Despite the name, Swiss steak has no definitive ties to Switzerland. As far as food historians can tell, the name instead comes from the English term "swissing," referring to tenderizing the meat from pounding or rolling it flat which is the first step in making a delicious Swiss steak. Now, Brown's Swiss steak recipe is not to be confused with the classic Salisbury steak dish that uses ground beef patties. You'll slice your roast (either bottom round, top round, or chuck) with the grain into half inch-thick pieces.

With Brown's recipe you'll dredge the pieces in flour before the swissing commences. Pro-tip: lay a piece of parchment paper or plastic wrap over the sliced steaks prior to tenderizing them so you don't fling little bits of red meat around your kitchen. When the meat has sufficiently taken the brunt of your pent-up aggressions and is ready for its initial browning, add enough bacon grease to coat the bottom of your Dutch oven and wait for the grease to shimmer. Once the bacon grease looks like it's dancing in the light, it's ready for the meat.