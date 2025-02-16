How Long Do Canned Beans Last?

Canned beans earn their spot on pantry shelves as a versatile staple, helping to quickly and easily pull together meals while providing protein and fiber. But what if you grab a can for dinner that was hiding in the back of your kitchen cabinet and realize it's past the "use by" date? Are the beans still safe to eat? The good news is that unless they've been there for more than half a decade, they're likely not only safe, but still taste fine, too.

The "use by" and "sell by" dates on cans aren't actually about safety. Beans and other properly stored canned foods can remain safe for decades, which is why, in the U.S., the government doesn't mandate expiration dates. Instead, manufacturers print a "use by" date to indicate when the food's quality may start to decline. However, beans and other low-acid foods like corn, carrots, and non-tomato soups can still maintain good taste and texture for up to two to five years beyond that date. Higher-acid foods, such as tomatoes, fruit, and sauerkraut, have a shorter shelf life — up to 18 months.

Canned beans have such a long shelf life because of how they are treated during the canning process. Dry beans are first rehydrated in hot water at 167 to 185 degrees Fahrenheit, which kills off microbes. Later, they are pressure-cooked in the cans at a much higher temperature — over 212 degrees Fahrenheit — eliminating any remaining bacteria. Vacuum sealing prevents any new microorganisms from getting inside.