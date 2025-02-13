Classic Juices You Should Try Mixing With Tequila
When it comes to alcoholic beverages, it doesn't get more classic than tequila. Whether you are drinking it straight up or mixing into a fancy cocktail, there are tons of chasers and mixers that will take your shot of tequila to the next level. To get the inside scoop on the best tequila combinations, Food Republic spoke to Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More. The expert shares that when you want to order tequila at the bar and look like you know what you are doing, you should keep certain juices in mind for a quick and easy cocktail.
Tequila is a great option for mixing with various juices because of all the bright and refreshing notes present in the spirit. "[Tequila has] citrusy notes of lime zest and orange peel, vegetable green pepper, cooked agave, or cooked jalapeño notes — and, even on occasion, warm vanilla or cinnamon notes," Horn says. According to our expert, some juices are a better pairing with the versatile spirit than others.
Lime juice and tequila is the ultimate classic combo
When in doubt, opt for lime juice with your tequila. The tangy citrus juice enhances many of the subtle notes present in most types of tequila while cutting the strong, bitter flavors with a vibrant and much-needed acidity. Lime juice and tequila are two-thirds of what you need for the perfect margarita, so it makes total sense that this pairing is a match made in heaven.
While the fully developed flavors in lime juice are ideal for tequila, Molly Horn thinks that lemon juice is not as great of a choice. She says, "[Lemon] juice is mainly citric acid, whereas lime juice is a combination of citric and malic acid ... which is why the tart, citrusy notes of tequila work so well with the full-bodied mouthfeel of lime juice."
Mix tequila with orange juice to enjoy a mimosa with a twist
Move over, champagne — tequila and orange juice might be the extra-strong combination you've been looking for. Orange juice provides an added sweetness and acidity to your palate that pairs beautifully with tequila without completely overpowering the subtle notes in the spirit. Unlike slightly more tart and bitter juices like lemon and even cranberry that do not pair well with tequila, orange juice is a balanced mixer that can be further enhanced with additions like grenadine or agave.
Grapefruit juice and tequila form the tart combo you didn't know you needed
Grapefruit juice may not be as common as other citrus fruits. However, you don't want to count out this extra-tart beverage when looking for unique mixers. A paloma cocktail recipe often combines both grapefruit and lime juices with tequila for a refreshing cocktail that is perfect for those looking to really enjoy more subtle notes of sweetness and citrus.
When it comes to grapefruit juice, certain types of tequila pair better than others. Moly Horn says that adding grapefruit juice to Reposado tequila makes for the best cocktails, as the spirit's herbaceous notes pair well with the juice's slightly savory flavor.
Mix tequila with juiced cucumber for a refreshing, boozy beverage
When you're looking for unique flavor pairings for your tequila that extend beyond the typical citrus family, consider reaching for a cucumber. The fruit's refreshing flavor profile will add a brightness to your tequila with a subtle sweetness that isn't too overpowering.
You can find quality cucumber juice at most grocery stores, or you can easily make your own at home with a juicer, blender, or even by hand if you're patient enough. Pairing the refreshing taste of cucumber with tequila is definitely worth the time it takes to juice.
For an extra-spicy shot, add jalapeño juice to your tequila
When you're brainstorming different flavor combinations for your next tequila-based cocktail, spicy might not come to mind straight away, but don't knock it until you try it. Spicy margaritas are extremely popular, especially when tequila is paired with the juice from a jalapeño. The peppery beverage is fresh and complex, which works surprisingly well with the fiery flavor profile of tequila.
According to Molly Horn, there are two ideal ways for extracting the flavors from a jalapeño. Your choice depends on the depth of spice you are looking to enjoy in your cocktail. The mixology expert shares, "[Juicing] a jalapeño very much preserves its fresh, green, spicy notes, whereas cooking it in syrup ... can give it a more 'gourdy' flavor, kind of like a roasted squash." Both types of jalapeño juice offer a unique and elevated way to enjoy the classic spirit.