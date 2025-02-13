Classic Juices You Should Try Mixing With Tequila

When it comes to alcoholic beverages, it doesn't get more classic than tequila. Whether you are drinking it straight up or mixing into a fancy cocktail, there are tons of chasers and mixers that will take your shot of tequila to the next level. To get the inside scoop on the best tequila combinations, Food Republic spoke to Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More. The expert shares that when you want to order tequila at the bar and look like you know what you are doing, you should keep certain juices in mind for a quick and easy cocktail.

Tequila is a great option for mixing with various juices because of all the bright and refreshing notes present in the spirit. "[Tequila has] citrusy notes of lime zest and orange peel, vegetable green pepper, cooked agave, or cooked jalapeño notes — and, even on occasion, warm vanilla or cinnamon notes," Horn says. According to our expert, some juices are a better pairing with the versatile spirit than others.