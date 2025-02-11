Pasta lovers know that while elaborate pasta sauces can be delightful, if you're looking to keep things simple yet flavorful, there's another non-saucy alternative worth exploring: garlic butter. It's a quick and easy way to season your food without piling on a heavy sauce. The simple combination of butter and pasta is comforting and satisfying all on its own, but when you add bold, garlicky flavor, it unlocks the secret code to an irresistible meal.

The best garlic butter recipe begins with a firm commitment to the deep aromatics that make this dish worth loving. If you're big on garlic, don't be shy to add in as much as your heart desires. Have no shame about garlic breath either as the remedy might be as simple as one ingredient: yogurt.

When preparing the pseudo-sauce, you want to remove the skins and thinly slice your garlic cloves. If you've got some garlic seasoning in your pantry, you can reach for that and add a sprinkling as an alternative to whole garlic cloves. Once your chosen garlic method is ready, melt the butter in a skillet for a few minutes before adding the garlic.

The key is to go low and slow to avoid burning it and interfering with the buttery taste. After a few minutes, you can add in your pasta (and any other ingredients, like fresh peas), and toss it around to saturate everything in this delicious butter. Consider this a simple way to enliven your weeknight pasta dinners with minimal ingredients and maximum wow factor for all at the table.