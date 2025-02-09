Mistakes Everyone Makes With Fried Chicken (& How To Avoid Them)

Fried chicken is one of those dishes that can either be mouth-wateringly good or absolutely horrendous, especially when you try making it at home. Achieving the perfect crispy layer while maintaining the tenderness of the chicken feels impossible, yet somehow easily managed by your favorite restaurant. The truth is that there are a handful of small mistakes that most people make that are easier to fix than you might think — especially with advice from an expert.

Food Republic was lucky enough to speak with Lance Knowling, executive chef of Northridge Restaurant at the Woolverton Inn, in an exclusive interview to learn how to avoid common fried chicken mistakes. According to Knowling, most of the issues come down to a matter of patience and paying attention to the finer details of the frying process. Granted there are plenty of expert tips for making the crispiest fried chicken ever, but you can't even begin to focus on those if you haven't taken time with the basics, like, you know, having oil that's hot enough.

Thankfully, Knowling's tips help better prepare you for your cooking journey, and keep you on the right track throughout the process without making things too complicated. Fried chicken is a simple pleasure, and making it can be a simple pleasure too if you avoid some common pitfalls.