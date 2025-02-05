Why Store-Bought Guacamole Lasts Longer Than Homemade

There are many advantages to making homemade guacamole. When you prepare the dip from scratch, you know exactly what ingredients are in it, and you can easily adjust the recipe until it tastes just the way you like. Unfortunately, homemade guacamole doesn't last nearly as long as the kind you find pre-packaged in stores. While you might assume this is due to an overload of additives in store-bought guac, that isn't always the case.

A basic homemade guacamole recipe typically includes avocados, fresh cilantro, and diced onions, but store-bought guacamole undergoes a few extra steps to stay fresh from the manufacturing plant to store shelves. The secret isn't extra preservatives — it's actually a high-pressure packaging process that keeps guacamole fresh. This high-pressure technology seals the guacamole into containers, eliminating foodborne pathogens and preventing air pockets from forming, which can cause premature browning.

This process is safe and approved by the United States Department of Agriculture. Many companies responsible for producing popular packaged guacamole products, including Wholly Guacamole and Fresh Innovations, use high-pressure technology to maintain freshness. Unfortunately for those who prefer to make their guacamole at home, most of us don't have access to fancy high-pressure machinery, so we have to get more creative with our storage methods.