Why Store-Bought Guacamole Lasts Longer Than Homemade
There are many advantages to making homemade guacamole. When you prepare the dip from scratch, you know exactly what ingredients are in it, and you can easily adjust the recipe until it tastes just the way you like. Unfortunately, homemade guacamole doesn't last nearly as long as the kind you find pre-packaged in stores. While you might assume this is due to an overload of additives in store-bought guac, that isn't always the case.
A basic homemade guacamole recipe typically includes avocados, fresh cilantro, and diced onions, but store-bought guacamole undergoes a few extra steps to stay fresh from the manufacturing plant to store shelves. The secret isn't extra preservatives — it's actually a high-pressure packaging process that keeps guacamole fresh. This high-pressure technology seals the guacamole into containers, eliminating foodborne pathogens and preventing air pockets from forming, which can cause premature browning.
This process is safe and approved by the United States Department of Agriculture. Many companies responsible for producing popular packaged guacamole products, including Wholly Guacamole and Fresh Innovations, use high-pressure technology to maintain freshness. Unfortunately for those who prefer to make their guacamole at home, most of us don't have access to fancy high-pressure machinery, so we have to get more creative with our storage methods.
How to extend the life of your homemade guacamole
Homemade guacamole typically has a very limited shelf life before it becomes practically inedible due to the rapid oxidation that occurs when avocados are exposed to air. While you won't be able to extend its expiration date as long as pressure-sealed store-bought guac, there are a few storage tricks that can help keep it fresh for a little longer.
A game-changing ingredient that can both upgrade your guacamole and slow down its spoilage is lemon or lime juice. Both citrus juices are known to slow the oxidation process. Simply add a thick layer of juice to your guacamole before sealing it in an airtight container and refrigerating. Don't worry — this won't impact the overall flavor of your dip. Either drain the juice before eating, or stir it in for an extra zesty bite. If you don't have lemon or lime juice on hand, you can use a layer of water instead. Because guacamole is so dense, a thin layer of water won't affect its texture or flavor, but it will help preserve its vibrant green color for a little while longer.
If you're looking for ways to use up leftover homemade guacamole beyond the traditional dip, consider turning it into a creamy salad dressing. Alternatively, try repurposing it for DIY Cheesecake Factory-style avocado egg rolls.