How Do You Actually Make A Long Island Iced Tea?

There's no denying the bravado of the Long Island iced tea. While the drink contains no actual iced tea, its color and lemon wedge garnish evoke a tall glass of the beverage. This cocktail is boozy — not so much in terms of total alcohol content, but in the sheer variety of liquors involved.

As a kid, did you ever pour a little bit of every soda from a beverage machine into your cup? Long Islands are the adult version of that — except with liquor instead of soda. A Long Island iced tea contains half an ounce of vodka, gin, tequila, rum, and triple sec, along with 1 to 2 ounces of sour mix and cola, typically served in large format glasses like hurricanes, collins (not to be confused with a highball glass), or pints.

You can either build the drink straight in the glass or in a shaker tin. Add ice and pour everything but the soda into your shaker or glass — shake (or stir), and top the mix with the cola and a slice of lemon. The finished drink contains only two and a half ounces of alcohol — less than a classic gin martini. The trouble with these isn't so much the amount of liquor as it is how easily you can drink them without noticing the alcohol.