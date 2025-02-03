This Bizarre & Unexpected Way To Combine Wine & Cheese Gives Drunk A New Meaning

Alcohol isn't the answer to everything, but it is the answer to the question of how cheese can be even more decadent. Across the larger cheesemaking cultures — American, French, and Italian — Italians are known for their willingness to experiment with their aged dairy products. Thanks to an ingenious scheme during World War I, this tradition includes cheese soaked in alcohol.

The formaggio ubriaco, or l'ubriaco as it's called in Italian, is multitasking at its finest, combining wine and cheese for a stunning collaboration. The name literally translates to "drunken cheese." What began as a marriage of convenience — this drunken meet-cute — was a response to fears of Austro-Hungarian soldiers raiding the food supplies of Italian villages.

In the town of Treviso, residents stashed their cheese in and under wine vats and barrels containing the grape remnants from the winemaking process, known as pomace. Once the cheese coast was clear of hungry soldiers, townsfolk were pleasantly surprised to find that, while immersed in the vats of pomace, the cheese had developed a dark purple rind, with a resulting flavor that combined the richness of the wine with the earthiness of the cheese.