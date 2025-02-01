4 Unique Ways To Add Umami To Your Salad
Salads are among the most versatile dishes you can make, with the potential to be packed with all kinds of different flavors. However, they're also at risk of being nothing more than a pile of wet leaves with a bland vinaigrette. Umami-rich ingredients are an excellent element to incorporate when you're looking to elevate your salad, and Food Republic spoke with Matt Ayala, Executive Chef at Francois Frankie, in an exclusive interview to uncover the secrets of pulling this off.
What exactly is umami? The Japanese term describes that savory, satisfying taste found in foods like meat, aged cheeses, and soy sauce. According to Ayala, some umami elements can boost the overall flavor of your salad without overpowering the other ingredients. He suggests incorporating add-ins such as fishy seasonings, strong cheeses, and egg yolks to get the ball rolling.
While some of these ingredients are common in many salad recipes, Ayala emphasizes special preparation methods that can take your dishes to the next level in terms of taste and presentation. Learning how to properly prepare your umami ingredients will help you move away from relying on heavy, strong dressings or mounds of cheddar to save a salad, setting you on a path to more flavorful and balanced creations.
Try adding a dash of fish sauce to your vinaigrette
If the saying "quality over quantity" applies to anything, it's salad dressing. A flavorful condiment used in a smaller amount always leads to better texture and taste in your salad. Enhancing your dressing or vinaigrette is an easy way to boost the umami of your dish without introducing too many extra ingredients.
Matt Ayala advises, "A few dashes of fish sauce in a vinaigrette work wonders — it adds depth without screaming 'fish.'" This savory condiment, used in many Southeast Asian cuisines, satisfies that savory craving without overwhelming the rest of the salad. It has a salty, seafood-y taste to it with a twinge of sweetness, and is great for cutting through an acidic vinaigrette or even a Caesar dressing. You could also swap the fish sauce for oyster sauce to get a similar flavorful kick with a thicker texture.
Use briny bottarga for seafood salads
Adding umami doesn't have to include a groundbreaking flavor change; in fact, sometimes, it's best to match the ingredients you already have. This is a great tip for salads with bold proteins like fish or shellfish, which tend to dominate the flavor profile. According to Matt Ayala, "grated bottarga is another game-changer for salads with seafood."
For those who've ever wondered what bottarga is and how to cook with it, it's a type of dried fish roe sac that is a delicacy in Italy. Bottarga has a briny, savory, and salty taste to it that is particularly tasty when paired with crustaceans like prawns and shrimp, and its firm consistency makes it sliceable and shreddable. Grating it over your salad will complement the overall seafood taste, and turn your everyday lunch into a fine dining dish.
Cheese is a super accessible source of umami
While a satisfying umami taste is often associated with hearty meats and seafood, other proteins also have plenty of savoriness to offer. Sharp cheeses — already a popular addition to many salads — provide their own subtle but potent umami addition. Matt Ayala says "Shaved aged cheese like Pecorino Romano or Parmigiano Reggiano is also an easy way to sneak in some umami."
You could also swap in similar hard cheeses, like Manchego and Asiago, to create a similar flavor profile. The savory, nutty tastes of these cheeses will add the perfect flair of umami to brighten the leafy base of a green salad. They pair well with oily yet refreshing dressings such as an olive oil and lemon vinaigrette.
Try DIY cured egg yolks in your salad
While eggs are common players in salads, usually boiled or poached, giving the yolks some special attention can provide an irresistible umami boost. According to Matt Ayala, cured egg yolks are the way to go. He instructs to "carefully place egg yolks in a tub of equal parts kosher salt and white sugar. Let sit in the fridge for three to five days, rinse the yolks off, then dehydrate in a 175 degrees Fahrenheit oven for a few hours." You can also cure egg yolks in soy sauce for an even saltier punch.
The resulting soft-but-firm yolks can be easily grated over your salad — similarly to bottarga — to treat your dinner party guests (or just yourself!) to a jaw-dropping burst of eggy umami flavor. With these golden gems, there's no more worrying about mistakes when peeling hard-boiled eggs, or bland bites of rubbery egg whites.