4 Unique Ways To Add Umami To Your Salad

Salads are among the most versatile dishes you can make, with the potential to be packed with all kinds of different flavors. However, they're also at risk of being nothing more than a pile of wet leaves with a bland vinaigrette. Umami-rich ingredients are an excellent element to incorporate when you're looking to elevate your salad, and Food Republic spoke with Matt Ayala, Executive Chef at Francois Frankie, in an exclusive interview to uncover the secrets of pulling this off.

What exactly is umami? The Japanese term describes that savory, satisfying taste found in foods like meat, aged cheeses, and soy sauce. According to Ayala, some umami elements can boost the overall flavor of your salad without overpowering the other ingredients. He suggests incorporating add-ins such as fishy seasonings, strong cheeses, and egg yolks to get the ball rolling.

While some of these ingredients are common in many salad recipes, Ayala emphasizes special preparation methods that can take your dishes to the next level in terms of taste and presentation. Learning how to properly prepare your umami ingredients will help you move away from relying on heavy, strong dressings or mounds of cheddar to save a salad, setting you on a path to more flavorful and balanced creations.